The New York City, a historic magnet for immigration, is about to become one of the largest places in America that grants the right to vote in local elections to people without U.S. citizenship, in contrast to the electoral measures taken by Republican states like Texas.

Almost one in nine of the city’s 7 million voting-age residents are people without citizenship but with legal residence documents. A bill about to be passed would allow some 800,000 immigrants will vote in the elections to elect the mayor of the city, councilors and other municipal officials, indicates the agency AP.

However, immigrants They will still not be able to vote for the president of the country or congressmen for federal positions, nor in state elections to elect the governor, judges, and legislators.

The law faces few obstacles. The measure has broad support within the City Council, which is expected to ratify the measure on Thursday. The mayor, Bill de Blasio, has expressed reservations about the wisdom and legality of the project, but said he would not veto it.

Law would give voice to ‘dreamers’

The law would give an electoral voice to the many New Yorkers who love the city and have made it their permanent home, but who cannot easily obtain citizenship or prefer to retain citizenship of their home countries for various reasons. Too would cover the “dreamers”, young immigrants who came to the United States as children.

The initiative in New York City, controlled by Democrats, stands in contrast to restrictions being applied in some states, where Republicans have raised claims without evidence of widespread fraud by immigrants without citizenship in federal elections.

Mayor De Blasio it has questioned whether the measure would stand up to a legal challenge. Federal law allows states and local governments to decide who can vote in their elections. But some, like him, have raised concerns about whether lawmakers should act first to give the city the authority to extend the right to vote to people without citizenship.

While the minority leader in the Municipal Council, Joseph Borelli, a Staten Island Republican, said that without a doubt the measure would end in court.

The proposal would allow people who have been legal permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days and people authorized to work in the United States, including some of the so-called “dreamers”Help elect the mayor, councilors, ward presidents, auditors, and public defenders.

