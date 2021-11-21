In a new triumph that claims the rights of New York’s transgender and LGBTQ community, The governor Kathy hochul put his signature and enacted the START law that annuls the criminal record for sexual, labor and prostitution crimes against victims of sex trafficking, while making official another piece of legislation that requires public service companies to allow clients to use their name and preferred pronouns.

The two new laws were celebrated by New York’s transgender community, which over the years has suffered from abuse, violence and discrimination, and are seen as a step forward in the fight for the protections that transgender members have been demanding.

This was stated Bianey garcia, defender of trans rights, and member of the organization Make the Road NY, who highlighted that clear criminal recordhe transgender people will give them access to jobs and rights that have been denied them for many years.

“As a trans woman I am happy to see that these types of measures advance in favor of the community, and in the specific case of convictions for sexual crimes, I hope this puts a stop to the abuse, because when you are trans and Latina and have a criminal record, this is the first thing they check you to rent an apartment, get a job or access other services and they leave you without options, “said the activist. “Even in immigration matters, that criminal record makes things more difficult, as it happened to Lorena Borjas, a member of our community, who because he had a record could not make his citizenship for many years, and after a long struggle he was granted it 8 months before he passed away ”.

Despite legislative advances, the trans activist warned that “There is still much to do” in terms of basic protections, highlighting alarming figures that reveal that in the last five years, 34 members of the trans community in New York have been victims of brutal beatings and attacks. This Saturday at 6:00 pm, will be held on Trans Remembrance Day, with a vigil at Corona Plaza.

Rosalinda, a survivor trans human trafficking, who currently works in the health sector, also celebrated the signing of the laws and said they are a victory in the middle of the long road ahead.

“Since I was a minor, a violent man trafficked me sexually and, as a result, I ended up with criminal convictions, due to his crimes against me (…) Even today, as a US citizen, I still feel that those convictions are a kind of stains on my life and a vestige of violence and trauma I suffered in the past, ”said the trans woman. “To be able to annul that sentence under the START Act it would mean restoring some dignity in my life and it would be my next step in the healing process. “

The actions of the Governor Hochul They occur in the middle of the week of Honor and awareness in favor of the transgender community, and the president reiterated that this shows once again that New York is a state that defends everyone.

“As we witness attacks on LGBTQ + rights and protections across the country, New York once again declares that we are a state for all, one in which we do not unnecessarily criminalize victims and where our transgender people non-binary and non-conforming gender are affirmed, ”said the state president. “My Administration is committed to equality and safety for all, and New York can lead the way, thanks to the work of our tireless advocates and our partners in the Legislature. Together we will continue to build a state that is welcoming to all ”.

The Senator Jessica Ramos, Promoter of the new laws, she described the approval of the law that annuls convictions for sex work as a real step in the protection of the most vulnerable communities.

“During National Transgender Awareness Week, the notion of building visibility around the structural challenges experienced by trans and gender non-conforming New Yorkers has to be more than a gesture. We have to legislate in a way that honors and protects their rights as members of our community, ”said the Latino politician. “The START Act gives human trafficking survivors the fresh start they deserve, lowering barriers to employment, improving access to appropriate immigration legal resources, and helping to break cycles of trauma for thousands of survivors across our country. state”.

Assemblyman Richard Gottfried He assured that survivors of sex trafficking cannot continue to be treated as criminals, and that seeks one of the norms that came into force, and that was an extension of a law enacted a decade ago.

“The New York law of 2010 was the first in the country and became a national model. Now, thanks to Governor Hochul, more trafficking survivors can build productive lives and be protected from deportation due to their previous convictions, ”said the legislator. “People enslaved by traffickers should not bear the brunt of the penalties for crimes they were forced to commit.

Cecilia Gentili, founder of the project Trans Equity Consulting, He assured that the START law firm will change the lives of many people who have convictions for having been arrested in trafficking circumstances.

“This will allow them to move on with their lives and build the future they dream of,” said the activist.

Tina Luongo, lawyer in charge of the criminal defense practice in the association The Legal Aid Society, praised the courage of victims who spoke about the issue, and assured that the enactment of this law is a moment that many trans people in New York have been waiting for years.

“The Exploitation Intervention Project of The Legal Aid Society eagerly awaits the implementation of the Act, as we have numerous clients who have been waiting decades for this important relief,” said the attorney.

The Senator Brad Hoylman highlighted the impact that the services law will have, by making companies recognize and respect the preference of names and pronouns required by trans clients.

“No one should suffer the indignity of being ‘named dead’ or being referred to by their unstated name or gender. And with 2021 being the deadliest year for transgender and non-binary people since the Human Rights Campaign began recording this data ”, Hoylman said. “The new law sends an important message of support to the more than 78,000 transgender and gender non-conforming people throughout New York State.”

The assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas He stressed that during that week of trans awareness, it is positive to see that you go from awareness to action.

“At a time when we are witnessing a record number of murders of trans people, particularly trans women, and anti-LGBT laws being introduced and passed in other states of the nation, New York must take the lead and stand up to hate, ”said Jackson Heights politician.

Elisa Crespo, executive director of the organization NEW Pride Agenda, stressed that something as basic as the use of names and pronouns on utility bills is a step forward.

“New York sends a strong message to utilities, municipalities, water utilities, and telephone companies that they must target their customers accordingly, period,” said the former political candidate. “The affirmation of gender identities in public service companies is a small but powerful gesture that goes a long way in the lives of TGNC people.”

What are the 2 approved laws?

The START Act strengthens protections for victims of sex trafficking, labor trafficking, forced prostitution, and human trafficking, who are convicted of a variety of crimes as a result of such trafficking or compelled. This regulation, based on a law passed in 2010 in New York, which allows victims of human trafficking to overturn criminal convictions related to prostitution that were directly related to their victimization The Public Services Act grants clients of public services the right to be addressed and recognized by name and preferred pronouns, by requiring that utilities, municipalities, hydraulic works companies, and telephone service providers allow customers to use their desired name and pronouns.

Trans Remembrance Event

This Saturday at 6:00 in the afternoon, there will be Trans Remembrance Day, with a vigil, in Corona Plaza, in Corona, Queens, to remember the 34 transgender victims who have left the violence against the community in New York