

Up to four players reached deals with the Yankees before the MLB stoppage.

With the possibility that a work stoppage could be initiated in the MLB, the New York Yankees took their predictions and protected several players achieving contractual agreements and in some cases, extensions thereof for the 2022 season and the next few years.

Among the beneficiaries of this move by the Yankees, is the controversial Dominican receiver Gary Sánchez, the pitcher and also Dominican Domingo Germán and the Colombian Gio Urshela.

Sánchez, who has received strong criticism from the team’s fans, as a result of frequent mistakes made in recent seasons and low offensive production, received a contract of approximately $ 8 million dollars, according to sources close to the operation.

‘El Kraken’ comes from a 2021 in which he posted an average of .204, with 23 homers, 54 RBIs, 54 scored and an OPS of .730 after participating in 117 games.

At the same time, Domingo Germán received an offer, which he accepted for $ 1.75 million. The right-hander was 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 22 games in 2021, striking out 98 opponents and posting a 1,180 WHIP.

On the other hand, another of the Gio Urshela, one of the players most loved by Yankee fans, and who received a contract of $ 6.55 million dollars. The Colombian comes from exhibiting a .267 batting average with 14 homers, 49 RBIs, 42 runs scored and an OPS of .720 in 116 games.

Lastly, the pitcher veteran Lucas Luetge landed a $ 905,000 contract. Luetge was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA after participating in 57 games, working 72.1 innings, striking out 78 opponents.

