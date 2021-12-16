The Yankees of New York, made official the firms of five players with contract from Minor leagues facing the 2022 season of the Major League Baseball – MLB, among them the Venezuelan Ender Inciarte.

The Yankees’ new signatures are Venezuelan outfielder Ender Inciarte, Jimmy Cordero, infielder Wilkerman Garcia, pitcher Vinny Nittoli and center patrolman Blake Perkins. Of these five, only Inciarte, Cordero and Nittoli have experience in the Major Leagues, now seeking their return to the best baseball in the world in New York.

Ender Inciarte – Assigned to RailRiders of Scranton (Triple-A)

He’s a high-profile outfielder, with three Golden Gloves to his credit and eight straight seasons in MLB baseball, so he could be a “covered rooster” on the Yankees’ prairies by 2022. His numbers from 2014 to 2021 in the majors are 874 hits, 42 homers, 263 RBIs, 446 runs scored, 118 stolen bases, AVG of .280, OBP of .333, OPS of .716 and SLG of .383, all this in 867 experience games .

Jimmy Lamb

Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are the teams Cordero has played for in the MLB, posting a 3-5 record in 83 games, a 4.55 ERA, 65 strikeouts and a 1.37 WHIP in three seasons.

This pitcher debuted in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners, playing one game and striking out just one. While in the minor leagues for life, he has 12 wins, 17 losses, a 4.61 ERA and 210 strikeouts.

Assigned to RailRiders of Scranton (Triple – A)

The Venezuelan was re-signed by the Yankees and will seek to debut in 2022 in the Major League Baseball, this being a 23-year-old shortstop who is hitting .234 in the Minors, with 312 hits, 12 home runs, 118 RBIs, 161 runs scored and 47 steals from bases.

This outfielder was a free agent after playing in Double A during 2021 with the Kansas City Royals affiliate, he has never played in the Big Top and will seek that after signing with the Yankees. In the minor leagues, he has 464 hits, 28 home runs, 181 RBIs, 334 runs scored, 105 steals and an offensive line of .232 / .336 / .664.

