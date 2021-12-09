12/09/2021 at 15:56 CET

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern’s bill is about delaying the legal age to purchase cigarettes and thus reducing the ability of young people to start smoking.

The Government of New Zealand announced on Thursday its intention to outlaw tobacco in the coming decades through a bill that will progressively increase the age allowed to buy cigarettes.

“We want to make sure that young people never start smoking, so we will make it a crime to sell or supply tobacco to new generations of young people. People who are 14 years old when the law comes into force will never be able to buy tobacco legally,” said the deputy minister. of Health, Ayesha Verrall.

The law is framed within an action plan of the Labor Government of the Prime Minister, Jacinda ardern, whose objective is to achieve a “tobacco-free generation” with measures such as limiting the establishments where cigarettes can be sold or reducing nicotine.

According to the action plan posted on the website of the Ministry of Health, the Executive will begin this month the legislative reform so that the new law enters into force in December 2022, with measures that will be applied in a phased manner.

As of a certain date, the age at which it is allowed to buy cigarettes will be increased each year until it is illegal for all ages.

Confusion

The progressive application of the law has created confusion in New Zealand as to which generation would be the first to not being able to legally buy tobacco throughout your life, although it is estimated that it ranges between those born in 2008 and 2013.

If the law is passed, New Zealand will be the second nation to make the sale of tobacco illegal, something that now has only done Bhutan in 2004.

One of the specific objectives of the action plan is to reduce tobacco use in New Zealand to less than 5 percent of the total population in 2025.

The authorities pointed out when presenting their plan that despite the fact that there has been a decrease in tobacco consumption in recent years, it is still very high among the original ethnic group Maori, 28 percent, compared to the population of European origin, which reaches 20 percent.

Tobacco consumption is also higher among the lowest incomes, despite the fact that the policies of the last years have been based on an increase in the price, which currently hovers around at least NZ $ 30 (about $ 20 or 18 euros) per package.

Official figures indicate that tobacco is the cause of death of up to 5,000 people per year in New Zealand, accounting for 15 percent of total mortality.

“While smoking rates are heading in the right direction, we must do more and faster to reach our goal. If nothing changes, it will be decades until Maori smoking rates drop below 5 percent, and this Government not willing to leave people behind“, said the Minister of Health.

Support and criticism

The New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA) stated that the government’s plan will benefit the country and recalled that more than 80 percent of smokers in New Zealand wish they had never started smoking.

“The best way to achieve an Aotearoa (New Zealand in Maori) is to prevent our ‘tamakiri’ (” children “in Maori) from ever starting to smoke in the first place. The policy of a generation without tobacco will be a crucial moment for health respiratory disease in New Zealand, “he said Alistair Humphrey, president of the NZMA in a statement.

According to the government plan, taxes on tobacco amount to about NZ $ 1.9 billion (about 1,200 million dollars or 1,140 million euros).

However, the cost derived from tobacco for public health and social services is estimated at at least $ 2.5 billion (about 1.7 billion dollars or 1.5 billion euros), according to a 2016 Ministry of Health report.

The Executive has recognized in its proposal that the ban is “likely” to cause an increase in smuggling and even “challenges“in relation to the country’s international trade obligations.

One of the most critical of the Government’s proposal has been David Seymour, leader of the conservative ACT New Zealand party.

“Ban has never worked, in any time or place. It has always had unintended consequences. We are going to have a black market for tobacco, without standards or regulation. The bands will be rubbing their hands“Seymour said on his Twitter account.

The measure has also provoked the protest of grocery stores that sell cigarettes, as they fear that without tobacco their business are not sustainable.