After almost signing Unai Emery, probing Antonio Conte and even dreaming of Frank Lampard, Newcastle have handed over the keys to their liner to Eddie Howe. The technician, just 43 years old, is a specialist in saving teams from relegation situations as he successfully demonstrated during several Premier League campaigns with the modest Bournemouth. Finally, the coach could not do anything for the club of his loves to abandon the highest category to which he guided them in 2015, falling to the Championship in 2020.

Now Eddie Howe will be chosen to lead the billion-dollar project of a Newcastle that has signed him until 2024 believing in skills that not many see. There was expectation in the English press to see who was the man in whom Saudi Arabia placed its hopes and, for now, his new coach is anything but media. Perhaps the managers of the club have thought that being penultimate of the classification to five points of the salvation it was time to opt better for a specialist in the wire than in someone who monopolized the spotlight.

After being a center-back who passed without pain or glory through various clubs, essentially Bournemouth, Howe retired at the young age of 30 due to knee injuries. As the most outstanding fact was that he played some games with the English sub-21, but he never reached the absolute or gave him to enter any pool. His peak as a footballer was when Harry Redknapp spent half a million euros to sign him for Portsmouth, a club with which he only played a dozen games due to injuries.

As a coach he made his debut in 2009 at the helm of Bournemouth getting promoted from the fourth division to the Premier League in six years. Howe stands out for being an old school technician despite his short. Their teams are aggressive in defense, they do little to elaborate the play and they are specialists on set pieces. Many point to forward Callum Wilson – whom he raised to fame at Bournemouth – as his main supporter for the signing. The striker has 16 goals in 31 Premier League games with Newcastle and under Howe’s orders he got nothing more and nothing less than 61 in six seasons.

We will see if Howe is the right coach for a project that was born with great ambition with the fans celebrating it in the street as a title or if it is a simple patch to save the Newcastle season. The message sent from Saudi Arabia is that the team is going to simmer and that stellar arrivals may be postponed for a time while waiting for certainties. For now, Howe has to go from ‘hot’ Bournemouth to cold Newcastle.