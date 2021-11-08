11/08/2021 at 4:55 PM CET

Artur Lopez

The Newcastle united has made official the hiring of Eddie howe as a magpies technician. As we had already echoed in SPORT, the young coach relieves Steve Bruce and comes from free agency after leaving Bournemouth in August 2020.

The northern England club announced the signing on Twitter using a pun that anticipated the news: “Howe’s everyone’s Monday going so far?”. Then, the official account of the entity has issued an official statement shared by social networks.

Howe arrives at a particularly delicate moment for the magpies, as they occupy the penultimate position of the Premier League after eleven days, without yet knowing the victory. On the contrary, the 43-year-old coach will have 50 million pounds to strengthen in the next winter market. The former Bournemouth manager has called the opportunity “wonderful”, but has also acknowledged that “There’s a lot of work ahead of me and I’m looking forward to getting into training camp to start working with the players.”

Football League Best Coach of the Decade

Despite not having the cache of other names such as Unai Emery or Antonio Conte, also related to Newcastle, Howe has the achievement of having led Bournemouth from the English fourth division to the Premier League. As a result of his good work in various categories of English football, received the Football League’s best coach of the decade award, comprising the second, third and fourth divisions of England.