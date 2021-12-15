12/15/2021

On at 22:56 CET

Patricia martin

The Presentation of Vaccines, which is made up of experts from the Ministry of Health, communities and scientific societies, has proposed to extend to the over 50 years the booster dose, as well as those under 60 who received the double pattern of AstraZeneca. The decision will have to be approved this Thursday by the Public Health Commission, made up of the general directors of this area, but usually the experts’ proposals are approved without significant changes.

In fact Galicia It has already started inoculating people between the ages of 50 and 59, without waiting for joint approval. For this reason, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has reminded the councilors this Wednesday “the need to act with unity of action”, as explained in the press conference after the Inter-territorial Council. “When we walk together, we have gone further,” he pointed out by way of a gentle slap on the wrist to the Galician administration.

In any case, the decision to extend the booster dose to new age groups is in line with what was claimed by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to stop the rise in infections throughout Europe and with the recommendations of the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC). Countries such as Israel, France and Germany have already extended reinforcement coverage to those over 40 years of age or even some countries to the entire population, but the vaccine presentation has preferred go little by little given that the age group between 50 and 60 years meets these days or in the immediate future the six months interval that must elapse between the second and third puncture; but those between the ages of 40 and 50 will not begin to meet the deadline until January or February.

In addition, this Wednesday the childhood vaccination and continues the administration of booster doses to those over 60 years of age, people with high-risk diseases, health workers and those who were inoculated with the Janssen single-dose, with which the health services already register enough pressure and long lines as if to suddenly expand two other age groups.

The inclusion of those vaccinated with double doses of AstraZeneca is motivated because some studies indicate that this vaccine loses more effectiveness over time than the mixed AstraZeneca regimen and a messenger RNA vaccine or the full Pfizer or Moderna regimens. In fact, in its day, the recommendation of Health was that the second puncture of AstraZeneca be completed with one of these last two vaccines and possibly this will be the decision that the Public Health Commission adopts to reinforce the vaccination of those who opted for the double doses of AstraZeneca, most of them essential workers.

Despite what was agreed by the experts, the Murcian councilor has asked in the Interterritorial Council that the booster dose be supplied to the entire population while the Andalusian representative has claimed that the masks become mandatory outdoors again. Almost at the same time, Brussels has called this afternoon to the countries to adopt new restrictions, given the rapid advance of the variant Omicron, which is more contagious and presents greater vaccine escape.

But Darias has ruled out new restrictive measures on the grounds that the situation in Europe is not the same as Spain’s, where there is a “very high vaccination coverage”. Despite this, he has demanded that the regional administrations “redouble the resources to incr