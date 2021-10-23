The NEXO cryptocurrency is climbing among the biggest, as its price rises rapidly as the entire crypto ecosystem begins to see good gains.

At the time of writing NEXO is trading at $ 2.31, accumulating a gain of 0.24% in the last 24 hours and 42.61% in the last 7 days.

With a market capitalization of $ 1.316 million, it is ranked 83rd in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

What is Nexo and what is its cryptocurrency for?

Launched in 2018, it is a blockchain platform that offers instant loans, which are obtained after depositing a guarantee.

As is common in blockchain lending platforms, to use it you must deposit a token that is accepted by the application, be it Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or Ripple. With that guarantee, now the user can immediately borrow a fiat currency or stablecoin.

NEXO is the native token of this platform, and is used to obtain discounts on operating fees, discounts on accrued interest and benefits for depositing funds in liquidity pools. In addition, those who own this token receive dividends from Nexo’s earnings.

If we review the most recent fundamentals behind this project, we see that there is a mixture of good and bad news.

And it is that recently the office of the Attorney General of New York restricted Nexo services for residents of that state. They allege that the platform is not approved to operate in this region of the country. The team behind the project ensures that it will comply with the regulatory framework.

On the other hand, among the good news we find that the multiple asset management platform Advcash, joined with Nexo’s Earn API, which means that the application will now reach the more than 4 million users of AdvCash.

NEXO Analysis and Forecast

On the weekly time frame of the NEXO vs USDT chart, we see a very good scenario, which heralds the possibility that gains are just beginning.

This week the price of the Nexo cryptocurrency broke through the top of a symmetrical triangle, which developed as the entire crypto market corrected.

Now that price has escaped resistance, it is a sign that the major trend is being resumed, which could trigger a new all-time high quite easily.

The $ 4.12 high is 75% away from the current point. The speed of the rally may start to pick up in the next few days. But, do not overlook the possibility that several small setbacks will occur along the way.

Analysis and forecast of the cryptocurrency NEXO. Source: TradingView.

Short-term momentum is quite developed

On the daily chart we see a big bullish momentum, which now after being hampered by resistance at $ 2.41, is likely to lead to a correction, however brief.

Yesterday the price of the Nexo cryptocurrency showed a strong rejection of the named resistance level. However, today the momentum seems to want to continue before a healthy pullback occurs.

Gains are likely to spread a little further, but with each extension of momentum, a pullback will be closer to occurring.

But as I always say, it is not a very good idea to bet against the trend. It is better to let what has to happen, and try to ride the wave in favor of the tide.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

