The eyes of traditional institutions turn to BTC, considering the possibility that firms will develop new related financial products. On this occasion, Nexo, a lending institution announced its collaboration with the custodian Fidelity Digital Assets. The relationship between the two will seek to offer investors loans guaranteed with Bitcoin.

Agreements backed with external assets

The collaboration between the firms seeks to create an environment where more and more institutions access the Nexo platform. Those involved could turn to new investment products where digital assets acquire a fundamental role.

With this in mind, Fidelity Digital Assets represents the world of institutional investments, relating to the use of cryptocurrencies. Nexo will safeguard the loans with the aforementioned firm, in agreements backed with Bitcoin.

This would be possible thanks to tripartite loans, a method that will serve the institutions as financial protection to ensure exchanges. Each loan may be carried out with asset repurchase agreements, used repeatedly in the traditional institutional sector.

New products that take advantage of the characteristics of the crypto world will be explored, forming a scenario of more financial possibilities.

While BTC would play a crucial role in future loan operations, its performance will be limited. For the time being, it would serve as an external backup asset, while institutions consolidate their traditional asset borrowings.

Given the actions of Nexo for the development of these loans, the banking institutions would also be interested. Despite the absence of confirmations of the banks’ positions, it is rumored that the banking sector would like to enter into this type of financing.

Multiple Attempts at Fidelity

The announcement of the collaboration between Nexo and Fidelity is just one of several attempts by the institutional custodian to integrate operations related to BTC. For some time now, the firm has been seeking to generate products in this category for institutions.

Such was the case of its collaborations with BlockFi and Silvergate, with whom Bitcoin would also be taken into account to ensure compliance with the agreements. From Nexo’s point of view, the new loans will be “safe” with the incidence of the custodian.

Now, through collateral from external assets such as Bitcoin, Nexo would have free rein to present its products to institutional investors.

Kalin Metodiev, managing partner and co-founder of the firm commented on this. “Our customer base will now have full use of our industry leading credit and commerce products with dependence on custom custody and security solutions from Fidelity Digital Assets,” he said.

