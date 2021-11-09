11/09/2021 at 22:54 CET

Milan is the host city of the innovative and award-winning Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, bringing together the best individual players under 22 years of age of the ATP Tour season. The tournament will take place over five days, from November 9 to 13, at the Allianz Cloud Stadium. Carlos Alcaraz, Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti they are the main favorites.

In total there are eight tennis players participating in the event beyond the Spanish, the American and the Italian. The American Brandon nakashima, the Argentines Juan Manuel Cerúndolo and Sebastian baez, the danish Holger Rune and french Hugo Gaston They are the other tennis players in the running.

The canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and italian Jannik Sinner, along with the American Jenson brooksbyThey are the great absences, since the first two above all would have been the clear candidates to win if they had been in the transalpine country, something that they ruled out a few months ago.

Back to those who are, Carlos Alcaraz is the Spanish trick in the tournament and the most favorite to succeed Sinner, champion in 2019. In 2020, like almost everything, it was left undone by the pandemic. Tsitsipas was the winner in 2019 and Chung in 2018, the first edition. Now, in the fourth, the one from El Palmar arrives after the best year of his life and with 18 years he has shown a maturity of someone of 30. His first duel has already resulted in a victory against Rune.

Korda and Musetti are the other possible winners and we should not rule out Hugo Gaston or Brandon nakashima, which thanks to the innovative format of the contest and of course their talent can give some surprise. The Argentines, who achieved the most points on clay, they will have it uphill to present their candidacy in the Italian indoor fast track.