12/08/2021

Neymar is going through one of the worst moments of his professional career. The constant injuries that take him away from day to day are making a dent not only in the physical aspect, but also emotionally. At 29, the Brazilian needs to go back to being who he was, but the constant setbacks are weighing more and more.

The last, the important injury he suffered in the duel against Saint-Étienne, with a strong sprain that will keep him out of the ring for a little over a month. That damn ankle again.

Thus, in the midst of the ordeal he is suffering from constant injuries, Neymar has asked for help. You need it. And he has done it to a trusted person, to a friend like Nené, also a Brazilian and former PSG player. The former footballer of teams like Celta de Vigo acknowledged in the previous duel between PSG and Brujas de Champions that he is in Paris to try to support his compatriot.

“I’m here in Paris to help you and for everything you need. The support, playing together, having a good time and, above all, making you laugh a little. So that he is focused on coming back as soon as possible. He is calm, of course he is not happy, it is a difficult moment, but I try to support him, be with him, tell him that he has to be positive and that this will pass soon. He’ll be back in about a month and a half and he’s doing everything he can to come back soon & rdquor ;, Nené said.

Both PSG and Neymar himself hope that the injuries will give a truce. The Brazilian wants to be with the rest of his teammates as soon as possible, but above all to reach the last 16 of the Champions League in full condition.