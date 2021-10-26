10/26/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

Roger Pros

Neymar Jr It was one of the key pieces in the conquest of the last Champions League of the Futbol Club Barcelona. In a super template in which the Brazilian shared a trident with Messi and Suarez and in which there were also some legends of the Catalan team such as Xavi and Iniesta, considered by many to be two of the best midfielders in the history of football. Precisely about his two former teammates at Barça, the Brazilian has spoken in an interview for ‘La Reppublica’ where has compared them, in terms of level, with Verratti.

“Verratti is one of the best midfielders I have ever played with, with Xavi and Iniesta”

When Neymar has been asked about which players are the ones who surprised him the most at PSG, the former Blaugrana has answered that they were Mbappé and Verratti (The latter who was very close to signing for Barcelona, ​​and has also taken the opportunity to compare the Italian with Iniesta and Xavi: “Two of them (of those who impressed him), were Mbappé and Verratti. Kylian is young, fast and is a great player. Verratti I knew he was an excellent player, but I didn’t know that he was so spectacular. He is one of the best midfielders I have played with, along with Xavi and Iniesta“were the words used by the Brazilian to compare the three footballers.

Neymar, happy to share a changing room with Messi again

In reference to another former player of Futbol Club Barcelona, Leo Messi, So what was even more key in achieving not only about the 2015 Champions League but also about the last titles of the Catalan team, he also wanted to speak Neymar Jr, taking advantage of the fact that they are currently sharing a changing room at Paris Saint-Germain. About the Argentine, the Brazilian forward commented that: “I’m very happy to have Messi at PSG. He is not only an idol, but also an ace, a genius, and a friend. When you have friends by your side, the day is calmer and more relaxed. Hopefully, we are going to write history like we did in Barcelona“, has affirmed.

His idol outside the world of football

Finally, the forward of the Brazilian team and PSG, has also been asked about an idol outside of football, to which Neymar has responded: “Outside of football, my idol is michael jordan“. This was stated in the final of the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Paris, a soccer tournament that faces five players against five without goalkeepers and that the former Barcelona player himself designed, based on the model of street soccer in Brazil.