10/29/2021

On at 04:41 CEST

. / Sao Paulo

The Brazilian striker Neymar, player of the French Paris Saint-Germain, assured that he only leaves party when he can and does not have sports commitments the next day, and asked to be judged solely on his performance on the field. “I speak of respect because people say: ‘Ah, Neymar doesn’t take care of himself, Neymar is this, Neymar is that’. How can one be 12 years at the top without taking care of himself? Nobody gets that,” said the attacker in a interview to the ‘YouTube’ channel Fui Clear broadcast this Thursday. “I know how to take care of myself, I have a physiotherapist and a physical trainer with me for practically 24 hours, what for? Not at all?” He asked ironically.

The Canarinha star complained that every time they see him at a party and meet someone “very famous” they say that he is “a partygoer” and that he cannot go out due to his status as an elite footballer, something he rejected flat. “I go out when I can. I go out when possible, when I know that I will not train the next day. I will not stop doing anything. (…) What is the problem?” “You have to charge me for what I do on the court, I allow you to speak there, but what I do outside … “, he completed, addressing his critics, who at this start of the season have accused him of being in poor shape.

On the other hand, Neymar said that on the pitch he wants to “win in any way”, although he admitted that he makes mistakes. “I was already much more wrong, if I could change some things, obviously I would take other attitudes. But maturity is coming, it does not mean that with 30 years it is practically perfect, mature,” he said. He also said that he is “well” and “happy” in the Parisian team: “We have a great team and we can go very far.” However, he stressed the need to “play together” and “strive for each other” because otherwise the expectations generated with a squad that has other great stars on the world scene such as French Kylian Mbappé and the Argentine Lionel Messi. “We are getting to know each other better and better and we have everything to have a great season and win titles,” he said.

Vinícius and Rodrygo

In addition, he considered that his compatriots Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes, both Real Madrid footballers, have room to “grow much more.” “We have new young people now in the national team, like Vinícius and Rodrygo, who are two players who can grow much more yet “, said the attacker of Paris Saint-Germain in the interview. Neymar cited the two young wingers, who have settled in the starting eleven of the merengue team at this start of the season, as an example that” Brazil is a country that generates many good players. “On the comparisons between the current generation, criticized for its lack of creativity and fantasy in the national team, and other more successful previous ones, Neymar said that” football has changed a lot “and that today” players have profiles different “.” We have good players who are ‘top’ in Europe, but they are of a different profile than what we had in the past. It cannot be compared, although football is made of comparisons, “he lamented.” If you play beautifully and lose, they will demand victory from you. If you play well and win with the basics, the staff ask you to play nice. It is not possible to please everyone, “he completed.

Regarding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Neymar said that Brazil “has a good team and a good coach” (Tite) and that the group is preparing “more and more”. “I think this will be a Cup to surprise, we know how difficult it is to win one. It is my biggest dream,” said number 10. Brazil is one step away from closing its mathematical classification for Qatar 2022, as it is the outstanding leader of the qualifying rounds. South Americans with 31 points in 11 games played, fifteen more than Colombia, which occupies the fourth position, last place of direct access for the World Cup.