11/15/2021 at 7:31 PM CET

Marcos Evangelista de Morais, better known as ‘Cafu‘is one of the great footballers in the history of the beautiful game. For many considered the best right-back of all time, the two-time world champion with Brazil gave an interview for the newspaper ‘Marca’, in which he stated that “Neymar has more talent than Messi and Cristiano RonaldoHowever, the former Milan player also had words of warning for his compatriot and current star of the Rio de Janeiro national team, Neymar Jr, since according to Cafu himself “does not use his talent properly“.

He affirms that it is for a question of application and not of technique: “Must learn to take responsibility in the field and be a leader. A captain, a point of reference for his teammates. And above all must dedicate 100% to football. For example, I was not one of the best full-backs from a technical point of view, but having dedicated myself only to football I managed to become a professional. ”

Likewise, the former full-back also took the opportunity to talk about the return from Dani Alves to Barcelona: “I was not surprised, I already knew, I had talked to him. He was at my house two months ago and he told me he had a chance. I told him it seemed like a great idea. Every great footballer knows when to stop or not and he should not let others make this decision for him. He is training, he wants to return to Barcelona. It is concentrated”.

Finally, Cafu He also reviewed an episode in his career as a footballer in which he was close to playing in Spain, more specifically for Real Madrid: “I had the opportunity to play for Real Madrid in 1992, when Sao Paulo was contesting their first World Cup title. Clubs. Real had spoken to me, but They didn’t let me go even though there was a pre-agreement“, it affirmed.