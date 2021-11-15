11/15/2021 at 21:31 CET

The bomb exploded in Brazil’s last training session before the superclassic against Argentina. The CBF reported in a brief statement that Neymar Jr. He felt discomfort in the abductor region of his left leg in the session he held this Monday morning at the Palmeiras Training Center, in the western region of Sao Paulo. The ’10’ of the Seleçao remains in his country and will not travel to San Juan, where tomorrow there will be the duel between Albiceleste and Canarinha, corresponding to the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup.

As there was no good time to do imaging tests and find out what the real extent of the injury was, The Seleçao coaching staff, headed by Tite, decided to call off their star, who no longer took the plane to the north of Argentina.

It is a very sensitive loss for the Seleçao, Nor can he count on Casemiro, who saw the yellow in the match against Colombia, in which Brazil, with its 1-0 victory, obtained the mathematical classification to go to Qatar in 2022.

The absence of Neymar Jr. will be replaced or by Gabriel Jesus, which had lost ownership at the hands of the colchonoero Matheus Cunha, or Vinicius Jr., who signed a good second half against the coffee growers.

With Neymar KO there will be no duel with his now PSG partner, Leo Messi, who regained the title with Albiceleste, after having played the last minutes in the victory against Uruguay (0-1). The team of Lionel scaloni He will look for a new victory this Tuesday, which will mathematically place him in the World Cup.