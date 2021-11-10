11/09/2021 at 19:44 CET

The PSG attackers, Neymar and Mbappé, form an unlimited society in the Parc des Princes: The Brazilian has received up to 10 assists in Ligue 1 from the Frenchman since his arrival in August 2017, seven more than any other player during this period.. Both are, with the permission of Leo Messi, the two greatest attractions of PSG this 2021/22 season.

The Brazilian, who is one of the most decisive players in the five major leagues, has thrown the team on his back and has three goals and three assists in Ligue 1 and is currently the most valuable Latin American player: ahead of Leo Messi, who has a market value of 80 million euros, the cost of the attacker amounts to 100 million euros.

10 – Neymar has received 10 assists in Ligue 1 from Kylian Mbappé since arriving in Paris in August 2017, at least seven more than from any other PSG player. Bromance 🤝. #FCGBPSG pic.twitter.com/mygoA51h8n – OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 6, 2021

The Frenchman, for his part, has had much more impact in the rival area this 2021/22 season: he has six goals and six assists in Ligue 1, as well as one goal and one assist in the Champions League., where the team missed the first place on the last day. With 22 years and a promising future ahead of him, the attacker has a market value of 160 million euros and is in his last year of contract. Real Madrid, who already asked about his situation last summer, is one of the main players placed to sign the Frenchman.

The PSG, favorite to all

Neymar and Mbappé form a luxury trident with Leo Messi, who has arrived in Paris from Barcelona after not reaching a renewal agreement, and they are the great claim of this galactic PSG of Mauricio Pochettino. Other important footballers have also arrived such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, who have also arrived this summer.

The Parisians, logically, are one of the big favorites to all titles this season. After missing Ligue 1 against LOSC Lille last season, the French championship has become an obsession. Also the Champions League, where they have been finalists and semifinalists in the last two editions and the arrival of Leo Messi responds to an evident urgency to conquer the first title in the club’s history.