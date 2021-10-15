10/15/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

PSG striker Neymar scored the first goal in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Uruguay on matchday 12 of the South American qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.. Raphinha, twice, and Gabriel sentenced a Uruguayan team that falls from the first four places and adds two painful defeats against Argentina and Brazil.

The Brazilian, who forms a luxury trident with Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi in Paris, He was once again the leader of his team and saw the door again to raise his records to 13 goals in the World Cup qualifying, the player who has achieved the most in the history of Brazill. Zico and Romario signed 11 goals, followed by Tostao, Ronaldo, Kaká and Luis Fabiano (11); Rivaldo (9); and Bebeto, Adriano and G. Jesús (7).

More goals for Brazil in World Cup Qualifiers: [13] NEYMAR (counting today)

[11] Zico and Romário

[10] Tostao, Ronaldo, Kaká and Luis Fabiano

[09] Rivaldo

[07] Bebeto, Adriano and Gabriel Jesús

The former Barcelona player is one of the most historic players in the Brazil team: he is the second most to score with 70 goals, just behind Pelé (77), and ahead of other important figures such as Ronaldo (62), Romário (55) or Zico (48). He is also the fifth player who has been international the most times with a total of 101 appearances, behind Cafu (142), Roberto Carlos (125), Dani Alves (118) and Lucio (105).

Brazil and Argentina, getting closer to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Those of Tite showed an especially authoritarian version against Luis Suárez’s Uruguay and have taken another step on their way to Qatar 2022: they lead with 31 points and add an advantage of 15 over Colombia, which marks the access. Brazilians are the most successful team in World Cup history with five titles and also the ones with the most participations so far with 21.

The Argentines, for their part, also did their homework against Peru with a victory by the minimum and are consolidated in a total way in second position with 25 points and one game less than their respective pursuers.. In fact, Argentina and Brazil still have to face each other after what happened at the time: the match was postponed after the authorities entered the pitch and stopped the match.