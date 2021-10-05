10/04/2021

On 10/05/2021 at 00:25 CEST

The global fall of social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram has been the news of the afternoon on the platforms that did work, such as Twitter.

Many netizens have been on the blue bird network to express their thoughts. Among them, many footballers. One of them has been Neymar Jr., which is already common in this social network.

The PSG footballer has written an ironic tweet, comparing his situation this weekend (losing to Rennes), with that of Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg: “Did just mine and Zuck’s weekend go wrong or someone else’s too?”

Only at the end of the week do zuck eo meu que deu ruim ou de mais alguém também? 🤣🤣 – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 4, 2021

Another of those who has bet on humor has been the Brazilian Lucas moura.

“With the fall of WhatsApp and Instagram I was able to talk a little with my wife. Very good people”, snapped the Tottenham footballer.