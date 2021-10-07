Giants-Cowboys and Packers-Bengals are among the most intriguing Week 5 matchups, but what games will be available in your area?

The NFL season is in full swing and most teams are set to start taking their byes as soon as next week. The schedule will get compressed with fewer games, which could impact fantasy football owners and gamblers, but there is still a full slate of football to look forward to in Week 5.

Giants-Cowboys and Packers-Bengals are among the highlights of the Week 5 slate, but what games will be on in your area and who will be calling the action? Check out this week’s coverage maps, courtesy of 506 Sports, below to find out.

NFL Week 5 coverage maps

Thursday, Oct. 7

Thursday Night Football (FOX / NFL Network)

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (2-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

FOX joins the fray for Thursday Night Football for the first time this season as the Rams take on the Seahawks in a crucial NFC West matchup. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the call as they will be for all Thursday games this season.

Sunday, Oct. 10

London Game (NFL Network)

New York Jets (1-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-3) (9:30 am ET): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

The first of two international games this season will see the Jets head to London to take on the Falcons. Atlanta will serve as the home team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

CBS (Singleheader)

Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

New Orleans Saints (2-2) at Washington Football Team (2-2) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

New England Patriots (1-3) at Houston Texans (1-3) (Orange): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) (Light Blue): Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) (Dark Blue, 4:05 pm): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Cleveland Browns (3-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) (Green, 4:05 pm): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

CBS has the singleheader this week and the best game in the early window is a desperate Miami team heading to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The two late games are more interesting, especially the Browns-Chargers matchup, but they won’t receive a ton of distribution.

FOX (Early Window)

Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) (Red): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) at Carolina Panthers (3-1) (Blue): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Denver Broncos (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) (Green): Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth

Detroit Lions (0-4) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

FOX has the doubleheader this week and features a solid early window with a Packers-Bengals headliner. Joe Davis steps into FOX’s B-team with Greg Olsen so Kevin Burkhardt can work on MLB postseason coverage.

FOX (Late Window)

New York Giants (1-3) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1) (Red): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

San Francisco 49ers (2-2) at Arizona Cardinals (4-0) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

America’s Game of the Week is the Giants-Cowboys matchup, which will see Buck and Aikman back in action for the second time this week. The undercard matchup of 49ers-Cardinals is arguably the better game but won’t be seen outside of markets with a regional interest.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-2): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

This week’s Sunday night matchup is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be in Kansas City to call the action.

Monday, Oct. 11

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Indianapolis Colts (1-3) at Baltimore Ravens (3-1): Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick

The final game of the week sees the Colts return to their old stomping grounds to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. There will not be a Manningcast again.