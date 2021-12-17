

Repeated abuses by coach Urban Meyer led the Jacksonville Jaguars to fire him.

Photo: Andy Lyons / .

The owners of NFL teams have decided to have zero tolerance against abuse, including if such acts are committed by someone on their staff, as demonstrated Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired coach Urban Meyer after learning that Josh Lambo kicked when he was his player on an AFC team.

“After weeks of deliberation and a discussion of Urban’s entire mandate with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to conclude that immediate change is imperative“, Shared in a statement the owner of the team.

Urban Meyer has been fired from the Jacksonville Jaguars. * Signed a 5-year contract in 2021

* Away after only leading 13 games

* 11 losses in those 13 games

* Multiple extra court problems

* Fights and disrespect to players and assistant coaches A mess pic.twitter.com/GdOBolEWpU – Pete Dominguez (@pedrodomg) December 16, 2021

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Lambo commented that while he was with the Jaguars, the coach Meyer kicked him for missing two possible field goals in preseason games.

“Hey, idiot, do your damn kicks! He told me and He kicked me in the leg. It certainly wasn’t an affectionate hit And I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t hit an employee, ”Josh Lambo told the aforementioned media.

These statements to the Tampa Bay Times led Shad Khan to make the decision to fire the coach who now puts the Jacksonville team in last place in the Division South in the American Conference with a 2-11 record.

“I informed Urban of the change tonight. As I told you in October, we had to regain our trust and respect, that was essential. Unfortunately, it did not happen, “said the owner of the Jaguars.

It should be noted that, in addition to the aggression against Lambo, Urban Meyer was involved in similar situations with the Gators on two occasions. and with the Buckeyes another time.

During the current season, the character of the now former Jaguars coach called his assistants losers and argued with veteran catcher Marvin Jones after losing to the Rams and Titans in the past two weeks.

Among the other controversies in which Meyer was involved, we must go back to the fourth week of the championship, when, after being defeated by the Bengals, he went to party and a video was leaked in which he sees a woman dancing for him .

Read also:

– The NFL established its new marketing goals: Eight countries will have a team presence

– Former NFL player who killed six people and committed suicide suffered from brain disease