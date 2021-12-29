

There are two weeks until the end of the NFL season.

The NFL reported 521 positive players for COVID-19 on Monday in the month of December, a league record that in the entire 2020 season had had 300 cases.

The escalation of infections this season began in September with 32 positives, 29 were reported in October, 82 in November and 521 in December, which translates into one in four active players.

This Monday they were 106 players who entered the list of COVID-19 protocols, a mark for the current month. During the day, the Carolina Panthers sent home 19 players detected positive who were about to start practice at Bank of America Stadium located in the city of Charlotte, United States.

Among the elements were defensive ends Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive linemen Phil Hoskins and Daviyon Nixon and center Matt Paradis. Carolina, 5-10, last in the NFC South. He has no chance of making the postseason. In their last game they lost 32-6 to Tampa Bay and in their next game they will visit New Orleans.

Jacksonville, 2-13, with no playoff chances, was also affected and reported 10 items on the COVID-19 list, his next game will be against New England. The Colts reported five items; linebacker Malik Jefferson, back running back Marlon Mack, safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback TJ Carrie, and lineman Braden Smith.

Other teams that reported at least one player with a positive test this Monday were; the Titans, the Browns, Tampa Bay, the Packers, Houston, the Bengals, the 49ers, Las Vegas, Seattle and Minnesota.

The league reported that most players affected by COVID-19 have mild symptomsThey have not even presented indisposition.

For these reasons, at the end of week 16, the NFL has not changed or has contemplated canceling any games in the two remaining games on the regular schedule, or in the postseason. In fact, the quarantine period for those who test positive and are asymptomatic will be reduced from 10 to 5 days.