While NFL rules on taunting remain the same by letter, referees are enforcing the 15-yard penalty more strictly in 2021 based on new interpretations.

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. scored an interception in Super Bowl 55, he flashed a peace sign with less-than-peaceful intentions.

Winfield Jr. was mocking Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s trademark sign, the same one Hill flashed to Winfield Jr. when he burned him for a touchdown during the regular season.

Winfield Jr. didn’t forgive or forget, ensuring that he taunted toppling Hill the same way Hill taunted him. But in a Super Bowl blowout, Winfield Jr.’s response didn’t go over so well with league officials. Winfield Jr. was fined $ 7,815 by the NFL, which he later matched with a charitable donation to the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program at East Tampa’s Young Middle Magnet School.

Even though Winfield Jr. was able to put a positive spin on his taunting, his actions spurred the NFL to become more strict with their enforcement of the rule. In an effort to remove unsportsmanlike behavior from the game, NFL officials decided thereafter to apply their current rules on taunting in a new way. In 2021, taunting penalties are being called more frequently for celebrating plays in the same vein as Winfield Jr.

“We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule and not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field,” the NFL said in an August statement.

“Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player,” said Giants owner John Mara, who sits on the NFL competition committee. “I know I certainly don’t. I know the rest of the members of the competition committee feel the same, too. “

What is the NFL’s rule on taunting?

According to the NFL rulebook, taunting falls under unsportsmanlike conduct, which is defined as “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.” Under that falls taunting, which is described as follows:

“Using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.”

During the NFL preseason, officials enforce new rules and interpretations more harshly, causing a surge in the enforcement of the new rule.

But the calls have continued during the regular season, costing players across the league thousands of dollars in fines.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, whose mild celebration was included in the above video, was fined $ 9,526 for the Week 2 incident. The first taunting offense can cost a player a maximum of $ 10,300, while a second offense could cost up to $ 14,450.

According to The Buffalo News, “Wallace’s fine was among $ 94,000 levied by the NFL for taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in Week 2.”

Unless league officials relax their interpretation of what is considered “taunting”, which now includes spinning a ball after a reception or waving one’s arms, the NFL is on track to levy out millions of dollars in purposes throughout the 2021 season.