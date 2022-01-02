Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Elsa / .)

Antonio Brown ripped his uniform off and then quit on his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

Antonio Brown quitting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mid-game is the strangest thing the NFL has seen since Vontae Davis quit on the Buffalo Bills at halftime years ago.

In a road game vs. the lowly New York Jets, apparently, Brown had enough. Frustrated beyond all belief, he proceeded to rip of his jersey and walk around MetLife Stadium shirtless before quitting on the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans tried to talk him out of it, but there was nothing he could do. This has to be the end of Brown’s NFL career. He needs some serious help.

Here is how the NFL world reacted to Brown completely melting down at MetLife vs. Gang Green.

Best Antonio Brown memes and jokes after he quit against the Jets

This are the defending Super Bowl champions with an absolutely great shot at repeating.

This sideline report is incredible. Stadium security thought there was a shirtless fan on the field and intended to tackle him before they realized it was Antonio Brown – Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 2, 2022

Can you imagine the tweet storm Antonio Brown is about to unleash? – Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

This Antonio Brown story really bringing out the twitter docs and psychologists, I see. – Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 2, 2022

Brown may have hall-of-fame numbers, but this incident will keep him out of Canton.

* Bucs’ team leaders giving a pep talk about how they’ve got to buckle down so they can get this W & maintain their momentum for the postseason. * Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/FSYNlQMQhS – David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 2, 2022

After what Antonio Brown just did, I’m more encouraged that 2022 will be the most normal year in quite some time. – John Fanta (@John_Fanta) January 2, 2022

You do not quit on your teammates like this.

Haven’t we all had a job where we wanted to leave like Antonio Brown did? – Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) January 2, 2022

What in the Antonio Brown just happened? I can’t fathom that happening on game day. – Chad Greenway (@ chadgreenway52) January 2, 2022

Why did Antonio Brown leave?

Ultimately, the Buccaneers have to regroup. They are not playing great football vs. the Jets and have one more game vs. the lowly Carolina Panthers before the NFC playoffs. Repeating as Super Bowl champions will be incredibly difficult as is, but the fallout from Brown quitting on the team is all anyone will talk about when its comes to the NFL for the next 72 hours or so. This is really bad.

Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans tried to calm down his fellow wideout on the sidelines, but it did not work, as Brown left the game and ripped his shirt off in the process.

In an age where college players opt-out of bowl games, it was only a matter of time before NFL players opted out of games they initially agreed to play in.