Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

There was no mercy for Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings when they lost to the Cowboys, who had Cooper Rush making his first start at quarterback.

The Vikings were in prime position to grab a victory on Sunday Night Football the moment the Cowboys had to start Cooper Rush in place of Dak Prescott.

Rush was set to make the first start of his career with Prescott out with a calf injury.

Did Minnesota take advantage? Nope.

They didn’t because their handsomely-paid quarterback, Kirk Cousins, couldn’t get the job done.

Twitter roasted Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings for losing to Cooper Rush

NFL Twitter went after Minnesota and Cousins ​​in particular for the 20-16 loss.

Kirk Cousins ​​isn’t having a great game, but this play calling has been nothing short of abysmal since the opening drive. – Daily Norseman: Drew Pearson still pushed off (@DailyNorseman) November 1, 2021

This is your scheduled reminder that Kirk Cousins ​​is paid $ 33 million per year. – RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 1, 2021

The Cowboys trust Cooper Rush more than the Vikings trust Kirk Cousins – Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) November 1, 2021

the # 2 highest paid quarterback in the NFL ($ 31,000,000 this year) and the # 60 highest paid quarterback ($ 920k) who hadn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2017 have 17 and 18 completions respectively … But Cooper Rush has 100 more passing yards than Kirk Cousins – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 1, 2021

Probably not a good sign when [checks roster] Cooper Rush will throw beyond the first down marker on third down and Kirk Cousins ​​refuses. – Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) November 1, 2021

Cowboys on 3rd and long, play like it with Cooper Rush. Vikings with Kirk Cousins, not so much. #SKOL – Henry Lake (@ lakeshow73) November 1, 2021

Rush outplayed Cousins ​​with 325 yards and two passing touchdowns, including the game-winner to Amari Cooper in the final minute.

Cousins ​​averaged 5.4 per pass and finished with just 184 yards and one touchdown. He was the veteran out there playing at home but he didn’t rise to the occasion. It wouldn’t have taken all that much either. A middle-of-the-road outing would have been enough.

The Vikings have seen ample evidence to prove that Cousins ​​isn’t the guy. Add the game film from Monday Night Football to the pile.

It may get worse than losing to Rush, but it won’t be easy to top this loss.

After recovering slightly from a 1-3 start with two wins over the Lions and Panthers, Minnesota got brought back down to earth. They’re 3-4 and no closer to looking like a playoff team than before.