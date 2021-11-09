Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Nagy, once again, is not doing Justin Fields or the Bears any favors against the Steelers and NFL Twitter was absolutely torching the head coach.

It’s a tired record at this point, but Monday Night Football marked another Chicago Bears game with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback and another instance of head coach Matt Nagy making a mockery of offensive play-calling.

Nagy was routinely putting Fields in terrible positions throughout the first half against one of the NFL’s better defenses in the Steelers. The results were less than stellar with plays getting blown up before they started, rushed throws leading to turnovers, and terrible protections getting Fields lit up.

Suffice it to say it was a tough sight not just for Bears fans but also for NFL fans in general who want to see a young quarterback thrive.

Matt Nagy got torched by NFL Twitter for wasting Justin Fields against the Steelers.

There was no shortage of scathing reviews for Nagy in his job against the Steelers in primetime:

Lining up Justin Fields under center for a play action roll-out is exactly the kind of ridiculous playcalling that makes it seem like Matt Nagy wants his rookie quarterback to fail. – Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) November 9, 2021

Matt Nagy, Bill Lazor and John DeFillipo is not the combo you want. Putting their QB in ZERO position to succeed. – Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 9, 2021

justin fields looks like he’s about to cry, arrest matt nagy – the smoking musket (@smokingmusket) November 9, 2021

I generally think midseason firings are pointless in the NFL. But Matt Nagy is actively harming the Bears’ supposed quarterback of the future. Can his ass. – Brandon J. Smith (@ brandonjsmith5) November 9, 2021

what does matt nagy do during the week – Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) November 9, 2021

Every game we’re one step closer to no more Matt Nagy – Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) November 9, 2021

It is like Matt Nagy is allergic to the idea of ​​helping his young quarterback. Offensive guru my ass – Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) November 9, 2021

Honestly, there almost isn’t anything funny about the situation.

Nagy has a highly talented quarterback in Fields that the Bears organization traded up for so that he could be the future of the franchise. And the head coach seems to be actively putting the young signal-caller in a position to fail.

Here’s to hoping that Fields can get the true opportunities he deserves to be the savior in Chicago in the near future.