NFTs are coming to Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. In particular, Ubisoft described the implementation of NFTs in their game, as an experiment. And he eliminated concerns about the environmental impact of technology, calling his new company “vigorously efficient and environmentally sustainable.”

Specifically, the Digits, as Ubisoft calls them, will be the first “playable in AAA game” NFTs. Digits will be introduced to Windows PC versions of Breakpoint via the Ubisoft Connect platform. Ubisoft is also setting up another platform, called Ubisoft Quartz, to manage the acquisition of these NFTs.

Each Digits is a unique collectible with its own serial number for others to see in-game. Digits are playable cosmetic items that give players the ability to customize their experience and complete their missions in style.

“Also, it keeps track of its current and former owners for years to come, making players an integral part of the game’s history.”

Ubisoft announces Ghost Recon Breakpoint

By the way, the announcement indicates that Ubisoft’s Digits will be stored on the Tezos Blockchain. The company added that the decision to use Tezos technology is due to its low energy consumption, compared to Bitcoin.

“A single transaction on Tezos uses roughly the same amount of power as streaming 30 seconds of video. Which is far less than the environmental impact of the main cryptocurrency.

Within this context, Digits can be claimed through Ubisoft Quartz when the beta launch of that platform begins on December 9 at 1pm in the United States and Canada. Quartz will also be available at the same time, local time, in Brazil, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Australia.

Most importantly, Ubisoft said that it plans to release a collection of free NFTs for early adopters on December 9, 12, and 15, to reward early adopters among gamers. By the way, with more releases for 2022.

A «Lobos» mask for the M4A1 tactical rifle. You must reach level 5. A helmet. Play at least 600 hours A pair of pants. Play at least 100 hours.

Additionally, according to Baptiste Chardon, Director of Blockchain Products and Business at Ubisoft: “The idea is to focus on our most committed players with this first batch.”

To play you have to meet some criteria

Similarly, to ensure that players can use Digits to their full potential, Ubisoft Quartz will only be available to players who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for Windows PC. Reach at least XP level 5 in the game. Be at least 18 years old. The number of single-edition Digits a player can own at any one time is limited to one.

Digits Features

They undoubtedly represent unique and collectible pieces from Ubisoft’s game worlds. They are collectible vehicles, weapons and pieces of equipment in the game. Offering gamers unprecedented ways to connect. Its main characteristics are:

Singularity: each Digits, is a unique collector’s item. Which has its own serial number for others to see in-game.Gameplay– These are high-quality game collectibles with active utility value. They give players the ability to customize their experience and complete their missions in style.Control– Comes with a certificate of ownership stored on the Blockchain.Develop the Metaverse

In this regard, Nicolas Pouard, Vice President of the Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft, said: “Ubisoft Quartz is the first building block in our ambitious vision to develop a true Metaverse.”

“We believe that NFTs can bring the possibilities of our real world closer to digital, which means that the value generated in those worlds and by our communities has to be redefined and redistributed. This will transform the relationship between game creators and players, or even our relationship with games in general. “

In closing, Ubisoft said that Quartz culminates the company’s four-year exploration of Blockchain technology, through in-house research and development. In addition to close collaboration with renowned specialists within the startup ecosystem.

