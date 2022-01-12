The adoption of NFTs has taken a new direction. Some US congressional candidates are using them to collect donations for their campaigns ahead of the new congressional elections, which are expected to take place on November 8.

According to the Bloomberg portal, specifically two congressional candidates have made use of this new type of token, the Democrat Shrina Kurani and the republished Blake Masters.

In the case of Kurani, it did an NFT airdrop through a web portal, in which, according to it, it managed to raise just over USDC 6,600. For its part, Masters commented to have raised more than USD 570 thousand in the sale of the book “Zero to One” by Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal along with Elon Musk, in NFT format.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the use of cryptocurrencies has been seen within political campaigns in the United States. Cynthia Lummis, current Republican Senator for the state of Wyoming, has claimed that he accepts bitcoin as part of his campaign donations, this being the main driver of the discussions around Bitcoin within the United States Senate.

Senator Lummis claimed to have purchased over $ 100,000 worth of BTC. Source: CriptoNoticias composition.

Due to the novelty that NFTs represent not only for the cryptocurrency ecosystem but for the economy in general, the collections can be considered quite modest compared to other means of payment. For example, Senator Bernie Sanders, in his 2020 presidential campaign, raised more than $ 6 million in 24 hours, all in donations through bank payment means.

However, as the Bloomberg portal itself highlights, in comparison, donations by credit cards were not approved until the 1999 campaigns, but it was not until the first elections in which Barack Obama was elected as president of 2008 in which these became a common means of payment for campaign donations. Almost 10 years apart.

Advertising

Regulations on campaign donations

Despite the use that is being given to the NFT within the recent electoral campaigns to the United States Congress, the regulations of their use are in a gray area. In 2014, an advisory opinion called for donations in bitcoin to be limited to payments of no more than $ 100, just like donations in cash. This under the allegation of how difficult it is to trace the origin of funds through bitcoin.

Despite the request, when bitcoin donations were regulated, they were made under the same statutes as other previously accepted forms of payment, invalidating the requirement of the USD 100 limit.

Because of this, the use of NFTs falls within this framework of regulations, in the absence of clearer laws that define the use of NFTs within electoral campaigns.