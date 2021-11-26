Apparently, the video between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will be a part of the publicity for their title unification fight at UFC 270.

The video of Francis Ngannou snubbing his former teammate Ciryl Gane and MMA Factory coach Fernand Lopez backstage at UFC 268 attracted attention in November after the UFC captured the scene, quickly making it public on social media.

The video went viral. And it may be pure gold heading into a fight that the UFC is likely to market as a spiteful fight between two of the most fearsome athletes on the planet. The video is quite digestible and tells a quick story. It’s framed perfectly, and it almost looked like something out of a Hollywood movie scene. Is it really that good?

In hindsight, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion can’t help but wonder if promotional strategies were behind it all from the start.

“That is exactly what the UFC was waiting for. If you watch the video, they were waiting for me around the corner. Not that they wanted the story or the bad blood – they created that scene. What happened is that a lady led us to our seat, my representative and me. She directed us to this section – and then they spoke to her on the radio. Then she said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I’m wrong,’ so she turned around, we went back and they were there. “

Ngannou is convinced that the “chance encounter” was planned by the UFC. Francis points out that the UFC had everything in place to force the fighters to bump into each other.

“Tell me how this is a coincidence. That’s what happened. If you watch, by the time I turn around the corner, the guy was ready with the camera. If you look at that video, he was on top of me when I turned the corner, and he focused on me as if to say; ‘Oh, there it is, there it comes.’ He was there waiting for me ”.

Although the scene may have given credence to the fact that there is bad blood between Francis Ngannou and Gane, it is actually not exactly true.

Both fighters have stressed several times that there is no real rivalry between them. Likewise, any relationship they ever had while training at the MMA Factory in France was rare but cordial.

The only real issue that persists around UFC 270 is between Francis Ngannou and coach Fernand Lopez. Ngannou claims that he would have been happy to shake hands with Gane and Nassourdine Imavov. However, due to the unstable nature of his relationship with López, Ngannou did not want to approach the group to avoid misunderstandings.

“I didn’t even see Nassourdine, who fought that night. I have no problem with Nassourdine, and not with Ciryl either. But I know the guy next to her, and he’s going to be awkward. And if I greet them avoiding Fernand, and they respond, I think that could also cause a problem for them. So, it was a very confusing situation. “

On our YouTube channel we leave you the full version of Francis Ngannou about what happened