Francis Ngannou does not give up his dream of fighting in a boxing event.

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou still has high expectations of a foray into boxing before considering retirement. Such is his desire to box that he revealed that, in his next contract with the UFC, he will seek the possibility of boxing professionally (if he finally chooses to re-sign with the promoter).

“It has always been in my plans. I’m not taking my finger off the line. This is going to happen either way. Even if I stay – even if, or when the UFC and I finally agree on a new deal. The boxing part has to be present, because I can’t imagine retiring without having boxed ”.

Francis Ngannou, is currently preparing to defend his heavyweight title. The match will take place on January 22 at UFC 270. It will be a title unification fight against Ciryl Gane, who earned the UFC interim belt in August with a third-round knockout of Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou’s relationship with the promoter has been difficult since winning the heavyweight belt in early 2021, with a knockout over Stipe Miocic. Both the fighter and his representative, CAA’s Marquel Martin, have publicly clashed with UFC president Dana White over a variety of issues. Leading White to reveal that Ngannou’s contract is coming to an end. Dana White noted that “everyone has to make their own decisions in life.”

It appears that negotiations on a new UFC contract for Ngannou have not advanced. However, he and his representative have expressed their willingness to stay.

“We are open to closing a deal,” said the Ngannou representative. “But they also have my phone number and they know how to reach me. If there is an offer that makes sense to them and to Francis, we are open to considering it. At the end of the day, they know where we are. But they have made their position on the subject quite clear. So, it’s unfortunate, and I hate to say this, but it seems like this is far from resolved. We would love to be with the UFC and do business with them. But they have chosen to follow the path they wanted, and we feel that that path is not the right one ”.

If a new deal is made, boxing will apparently be a priority for Francis Ngannou.

“I’d like to test myself with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, at that level,” Ngannou explained. “It is not the same sport, but I am the champion, I am at the top of this division. At the end of the day, it’s just about letting go of your hands, throwing punches, and having a good delivery system to drop those bombs. I’m sure that if I deliver my punches very well, I can hurt them ”.

