Cameroonian Francis Ngannou knocked out the American this Sunday Stipe Miocic in the second round of the UFC260 main event held in Las Vegas (USA) and was proclaimed the UFC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou He learned from the mistakes of the past and succeeded. ‘The Predator’ came out with a much more measured, mature and solid plan than in the first duel. End the reign of one of the most complete heavyweights in history.

The Cameroonian was much more patient and less effervescent in the opening bars. Aware of his power and aware of the capabilities of his rival, he was more selective when striking. He took the center of the octagon and bided his time to unleash hostilities.

Miocic he wanted to take the fight to the fight and was surprised. Ngannou He connected several powerful hands flush with the canvas and exhibited great technical evolution. Great fault of his improvement is his friend Kamaru usman, Nigerian welterweight champion and a fundamental pillar of his preparation in this area for the fight. The American made use of his experience, his tolerance for punishment and got out of the quagmire as best he could.

In the second round, a Cameroonian left hand marked the fate of the division. MiocicVisibly touched, he wanted to answer a blunt direct going to the front and was wrong. Ngannou He greeted him with a great left hook and cracked his opponent’s chin for UFC gold at age 34.

He has 16 victories -12 by ‘KO’-, only 3 defeats and it is his fifth consecutive victory

‘The Predator’ writes his name in gold letters in the company’s history. The Cameroonian becomes the first African champion in the history of the UFC heavyweight and the third active monarch of the continent, after the Nigerians Kamaru usman and Israel Adesanya.

Vicente luque, one step closer to the top

The Brazilian of Chilean descent Vicente Luque defeated by submission to the American Tyron woodley in the first round of the co-feature fight after a major backlash that put the former welterweight champion in a bind.

There was no study or speculation. Woodley He came out from the beginning to the grip and tried to take the initiative of the fight. The American threw good hands, but Luque he tipped the balance in his favor with a precise power stroke that left his rival touched and marked the future of the contest.

The Brazilian took the fight to the canvas and sealed his victory with a lock around his neck. Luque added his third victory in a row and called Nate Diaz. Trouble Woodley. At 38, it is his fourth loss in a row and he faces an uncertain future.

