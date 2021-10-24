10/24/2021 at 3:48 PM CEST

Jesus Burgos (@jburgosub)

Euphoric comeback of OGC Nice by the minimum against Olympique Lyonnais (3-2). The set led by Peter bosz he lets out a hard-earned and well-deserved victory in the last ten minutes of the game. The visitors went ahead and managed their ton and are a complicated rival thanks to a goal from Toko-Ekambi, in the first part, and another of Houssem Aouar, in the second half, which allowed Lyon to relax and in the last ten minutes came the nightmare for Olympique. Youcef Atal reduced the distances and put emotion into the last ten minutes of the game that ended with a penalty converted by Andy Delort and somewhat ‘in extemis’ of Evann Guessand to come back from the game and provisionally place himself as second-placed in Ligue 1.

OGC Nice

Benitez; Baniliuc (Atal, 67 ‘), Todibo, Dante, Bard; Boudaoui (Da Cunha, 67 ‘), Lemina (Rosario, 67’), Thuram; Gouiri (Claude, 77 ‘), Delort and Dolberg.

Olympique Lyonnais

Lopes; Emerson, Denayer, Boateng, Dubois; Bruno, Caqueret, Aouar (Diomande, 91 ‘); Toko-Ekambi (Mendes, 88 ‘), Paqueta and Kadewere.

Goals

0-1 M.34, Toko-Ekambi. 0-2 M.68, Houssem Aouar. 1-2 M.81, Atal. 2-2 M.89, Delort. 3-2 M.93, Guessand.

Referee

Jérôme Brisard. TA: Guessand. TR: Kadewere.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the eleventh day of Ligue 1 played at the Allianza Riviera stadium.

And that from the beginning the visiting team was seen with more intentions to take the three points of the Allianza Riviera than its rival. Toko-Ekambi warned from the beginning.

Ekambi confirming his big moment

First, reaching a finishing position but falling asleep in front of his defense and, later, hooking a volley that went very wide. Too Packet warned with a shot that Walter Benitez It stopped without complications. Except one occasion of Andy Delort who went over the crossbar, the rest were exclusively arrived from Lyon.

After the passing of the minutes, after half an hour of play passed, Lyon managed to get ahead. A good long ball of Boateng, took advantage of it Toko–Ekambi that with the fortune of a rebound he managed to overtake the visiting team on the scoreboard. A goal that did justice to what was shown on the pitch.

Nice had enough waking up late

The second forty-five minutes remained with the same dynamics. At least, at the beginning because the last ten minutes of the game could easily be a separate chronicle, a different game and a different context. Houssem Aouar extended the advantage, with twenty minutes remaining, with what seemed the visitor’s sentence to take the duel of applicants to second place. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Youcef AtalWith nine minutes to go to the conclusion of the match, he culminated a great individual action and reduced distances to put emotion into the last minutes of the match. However, no one expected what happened to happen. In a matter of a few minutes, everything was blown up for Olympique de Lyon. Brisard, the party’s referee, expelled Tino Kadewere with the help of the VAR and, later, Emerson made an untimely tackle and committed a penalty. A maximum penalty that converted Andy Delort to tie the game, before Even Guessan received the ball in the small area and traced the game in the last gasp of the game. A goal that perhaps does not do justice to what has been seen throughout regulation time but that allows Nice to add three important points and provisionally place in second classification.