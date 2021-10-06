10/06/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

The Spanish center Usman Garuba responded with solvency in his debut in the NBA preseason with the Houston Rockets, who were imposed by 125-119 to the Washington Wizards.

The former Real Madrid player was a key player in the six minutes and 20 seconds that was on the track of the Toyota Center in Houston. He contributed five points, being perfect on the field goals, with a basket and a triple that allowed the Rockets to start the comeback after being down on the scoreboard 91-98 with 9:44 minutes to go.

That’s when Rockets coach Stephen Silas decided that Garuba would take the field. and made his NBA debut. The presence of the pivot from Azuqueca (Guadalajara) gave greater mobility to the offensive game of the Rockets, who also began to defend better. Then with 7:40 minutes to go, Garuba’s first basket arrived, a penetration assisted by Armoni Brooks for the 97-107 run.

But it would be his monumental triple with 4:30 left to play that allowed the Rockets to tie the score at 111 and, although later the Wizards took the lead again with a partial of 115-116, the Houston team tied it at 117 and from that moment on he always scored the decisive goals that gave him the advantage and ensured victory.

Garuba, who returned with 3:29 minutes to go, he finished 2-for-2 on shots to the basket, grabbed a defensive rebound and turned the ball over.

The guard Kevin Porter Jr. was the one who was in charge of directing the comeback and the victory of the Rockets. Porter Jr., with 25 points, including five triples, three rebounds and four assists, topped a list of four players who had double-digit numbers at the end of the game played at the Toyota Center in front of 11,495 fans.

Rookie guard Jalen Green, selected number two by the Rockets in the last college draft, responded with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. But he didn’t have his best scoring inspiration, missing 10 of 14 shots from the field, including six from outside the perimeter.

Another of the Rockets’ new acquisitions during the summer break, German center Daniel Theis, started the game and had 12 points and five rebounds.

While for the Wizards, also plagued with new faces, but under the direction of veteran Brazilian point guard Raúl Neto, they had guard Bradley Beal as their leader with 18 points and topped the list of six players, including five starters, who achieved numbers of two. digits.

Backup guard Aaron Holiday finished with another 17 points as the second leading scorer.