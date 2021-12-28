12/28/2021 at 8:28 PM CET

The Barça base, Nick Calathes, he was the last member of the Barça basketball squad to test positive for covid19. He tested positive in an antigen test carried out this Monday and today, after performing a PCR, his case has been confirmed so he has been isolated at home.

Barça plans to play this Thursday on the Bitci Baskonia court and before moving to the city of Vitoria, the team has passed an antigen test.

The player continued with his recovery process from his injury, and he was not scheduled to move with the team yet, although his withdrawal for the next 10 days could alter his return to the team. delaying his incorporation when he seemed to be about to return.

Three confined players

Calathes is the third member of the staff to contract the virus. Pierre Oriola has already been confined for a few days and this same Tuesday it was revealed that the American guard, Kyle Kuric, had also tested positive.

The one that already has passed the viral process is Nigel-Hayes, who was trapped in Athens after testing positive that week of a European double game, but has already met the deadlines and trains normally with the team and will be available to play in Vitoria.

Despite the unexpected absences of Kuric and Calathes, announced today, Jasikevicius’ team has the necessary players for that duel against the Vitorian team. The Euroleague only asks for eight available chips and the Barça club has them.