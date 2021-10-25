Nick Fury has become one of the most important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the passage of time. Portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson. Fury has performed as a secret agent, the one in charge of making sense of the Avengers initiative, partially commanding their forces and making a difference in the world when a cosmic danger lurks in the vicinity. But Nick wasn’t thinking like a full-length figure in the MCU. New information reveals the initial plans for the study and they were a bit different.

Fury first appeared in the post-credits scenes of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% to talk to Tony Stark about the Avengers, and that was when Marvel Studios sowed that hope that gave meaning to the cinematic universe that we all know. The new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reveals a very special detail about the plans that the company had for Nick during the pre-production of Iron Man, a reality that made possible everything that we now know in the MCU (via Comicbook):

[Jeremy Latcham, productor asociado de Iron Man] He says they called Jackson and asked if he was still interested and if so, would he make a cameo for them. ‘We didn’t have a deal with him for future movies. It was just this weird idea that maybe people would give a shit if we put it last. Jackson agreed, and even if the scene didn’t mean much at the time, the Marvel Studios team decided it should remain as secret as possible to try to preserve a surprise for comic book fans.

Nick Fury became a fundamental part of the following years of the MCU, appearing in many of the films, either as a supporting character or with a transcendental cameo. The truth is that he is already an undeniable part of the Marvel family and he still has many years ahead of him in the adventures of the saga, will he have any special conclusion as Captain America and Iron Man obtained at the time? Only time will give us the answer.

Marvel Studios is going through an optimistic stage right now. Black Widow – 87% was a medium success, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% turned out a little better; now comes Eternals and the presales have been excellent, aiming to be the best premiere of November and maybe of the year, however, the position as the biggest hit of 2021 will probably go to Spider-Man: No Road Home, the movie that everyone has been waiting for, the third installment of the Spider-Man that everyone wants to see and that will give Marvel Studios hundreds of millions of dollars in profits.

While the Infinity Saga focused on the problems of planet Earth, the new era of the MCU will bring the multiverse and it is likely that our characters will have to face dilemmas and entities from other dimensions, something highly anticipated by fans. Everyone is prepared to see, for example, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and his counterparts from other universes (if the rumors are true). Peter Parker has a long road ahead of him, but the executives and creatives at Marvel Studios and Sony need to make the right decisions.

Eternals It will hit theaters on November 5; Spider-Man: No Way Home It will have its premiere on November 17, ideal for Marvel Studios to close the year with a flourish. Will they exceed the public’s expectations or will they remain average?

