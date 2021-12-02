Like many relationships between celebrities, the one between Nicky Jam and Genesis Aleska began with rumors that they were together. Last April speculation sounded that the singer had found love again, and the eyes of his fans fell on the beautiful Venezuelan model, with whom they began to see him very affectionate. With emotion in their hearts and ready to shout their love to the world, in September they confirmed their engagement, but how did the spark between the two emerge? Nicky Jam revealed it!

They had virtually known each other since 2018, when she did the X dance, one of the singer’s songs, to which he responded with a heart emoji. “She didn’t pay much attention to me. I threw him a little heart of love and affection because it is what I want for my people, “said Jam. And although there was attraction from both sides, she was a little embarrassed to contact him because she would think he was looking.

It was until he found himself single that Genesis would dare to visit La Industria, Nicky’s restaurant focused on desserts and coffee. “He wrote to me to congratulate me on my business and I told him whenever he wanted,” Nicky recalled. Genesis was nearby with a friend and her daughter and they went to the place, where they were not only welcomed in the VIP area, but were treated like queens.

“When he finished, he took a photo of himself in front of the ‘Tell me daddy’ sign, he sent it to me and that photo went viral, people went crazy,” recalled Nicky Jam, about the image that sparked rumors even though they did not know each other. Confident in his charm, the singer assured that when they finally saw each other, there would be great chemistry, and it was! “I did know that when she met me in person she was going to like it. When she sees this daddy who is six feet tall, who smells delicious, who has a smile, who is charismatic, I know she will like me, ”he said happily.

The first date and the plans for the end of the year

The couple began chatting over messages, but it wasn’t until she flew to San Francisco that he put everything aside and boarded his private plane to meet her. “Always on the move,” he titled that photograph from early August. “When he told me: ‘See you soon,’ the butterflies started in my stomach. When I saw him in person it was love at first sight ”, she recalled excited about a new love.

After confirming their courtship, the happy couple went on an incredible journey through Europe. In love, they revealed that for Christmas the celebration will be at the singer’s house in Medellín, Colombia. As for the goodbye to 2021, they plan to be in Nicky Jam’s luxurious apartment in Miami.

