McDonalds Nicky Jam and McDonald’s with virtual concert: SEE FREE

If you are here it is because you do not want to miss Nicky Jam’s super virtual concert this Sunday, October 17. To round off the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in style, the performer joined McDonald’s and Houston visual artist GONZO247 in celebrating Ritmo y Color. Which is a unique experience that elevates the voices and stories of the Hispanic community through art and music.

As part of the recently launched program, McDonald’s restaurants in communities with deep Latino roots are being engulfed by the art of Latino visual artists. Artists, like GONZO247, are transforming restaurants into vibrant expressions of their culture. The art will also reach homes across the country with free virtual concerts featuring some of the biggest artists in Latin urban music today.

This Sunday, October 17, you can enjoy this experience listening to the best hits of Nicky Jam at 8 pm ET. So mark your calendars to see what they have in store: McDonald’s, Nicky, and GONZO247.

GONZO247, has transformed a McDonald’s restaurant in the Gulfgate / Pine Valley neighborhood into a work of art. His piece entitled “Arte sin Barreras” (Art without barriers) is available from Thursday, October 7, and is inspired by the story of his family who undertook an unknown and uncertain journey, migrating from Mexico to Texas in search of a new life. and with the vision of going beyond your own expectations.

Virtual Concert with Nicky Jam: Music lovers from across the country are invited to join the (virtual) dance floor on Sunday, October 17 at 8:00 pm ET. Nicky Jam will take the stage in a free virtual concert where he will present his latest hits. GONZO247’s art will take on a life of its own during the concert, providing fans with a virtual space where they can see, hear, and celebrate Latino culture.

Ritmo y Color is part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to nurturing and nurturing relationships with the Hispanic community through experiences that promote Latino pride.

Fans can visit www.ritmoycolormcd.com to register for the free virtual concert and get more details on the exciting artistic collaborations. Below you can see Nicky Jam inviting his fans to not miss the concert this Sunday, October 17 at 8 pm ET.

It is worth mentioning that Cazzy & Mariah Angeliq has also joined the cause, whom you will be able to see on December 5.