After knowing that Gavi He is still in the absolute, another Barça squad habitual in the first team, Nico Gonzalez, repeat call with the Spanish U21 team. The great performances of the midfielder with the Catalans have been of benefit so that Luis De la Fuente keep trusting him on your way to Classification for the 2023 European Championship. Some former Barça players like Miranda (Betis), Abel ruiz (Braga) or Sergio Gomez (Anderlecht) They have also entered the selector’s list.

From the source also includes the news of Manu Sanchez (Osasuna), Sergio Camello (Mirandés), Julen Lobete (Real Sociedad) and Jose Gragera (Sporting de Gijón), in addition to the return of a footballer who already had in the previous generation and who after overcoming two muscle injuries returns to the list, as Oihan sancet (Athletic Club).

The under-21 team will continue with the qualifying phase, in the group C that he commands with 12 points after the four games played. Boys from the source will play their two official visitor matches against malt and Russia. The first of them on Friday, November 12 at the Centenarium Stadium in Ta´Qali before malt and the second on Tuesday, November 16, at the Khimki Arena before Russia.

🚨 OFFICIAL | Call for the @SeFutbol Sub-21 for the commitments of Luis de la Fuente’s team against Malta and Russia belonging to the Qualification Phase for the 2023 European Championship. ℹ️ https://t.co/1Gep4dgDZE # U21EURO pic.twitter.com/PmM8WPLcFH – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) November 5, 2021

THE CALL OF SPAIN U-21:

Goalkeepers: Ayesa, J. García and Agirrezabala.

Defenses: Miranda, Manu Sánchez, Fontán, Urko, Hugo, Francés and Víctor Gómez.

Midfielders: Vencedor, Gragera, Turrientes, Nico, Sancet, Rodri, Campos and Lobete.

Forwards: Karrikaburu, Abel Ruiz, Camello, Sergio Gómez and Williams Jr.