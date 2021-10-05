09/05/2021 at 6:53 PM CEST

Danish Nicolai Hojgaard woke up on time and with a ‘birdie’ on the last hole, for a total of 271 strokes (-13), after a fourth card with 71 (par), he took the Opened from Italy from Golf, which was contested in the Roman Frame Simone, in what is his first title in the Circuit European and, curiously, taking the witness of his twin brother Rasmus, which last weekend won the Swiss European Masters.

Nicolai Hojgaard, who turned 20 on March 12 and has been a professional since 2019, was very close to throwing his victory in Rome, after complicating his tournament himself. He started the last day as leader, with a stroke of advantage over the South African Daniel Go Tonder and English Tommy Fleetwood, and with 6 on the Polish Adrian Meronk, who with a remarkable 66 (-5) came to dream of the final victory after seeing how the Danish started a dangerous downhill with five holes to go.

And is that Hojgaard came leader with -14 after finishing hole 13, with Meronk with -12 already in the clubhouse after finishing his fourth round. Fleetwood was then with -11, while Go Tonder he had been lost in the classification with a bad card (79 at the end).

Everything seemed sentenced in favor of Nicolai, but he went into a spin and made two ‘bogeys’ (holes 14 and 15) that gave life to an incredulous Meronk, which from the clubhouse could be seen as a co-leader. They joined Fleetwood, with a ‘birdie’ on 18.

TO Hojgaard, who made par on 16 and 17, he had par 5 on 18 to react and avoid a tiebreaker at three. And he did it, he reacted in time and made a birdie winner that gave him his first title on the European Tour. So far his only triumph as a professional was in the League Nordic, of a lower category. Nicolai emulated seven days later Rasmus, winner in Switzerland last Sunday and who finished eighteenth in Rome, seven strokes behind his twin.

Of the ‘Spanish army’, the best was Pablo Larrazabal, who finished eighth, with a total of 275 (70 + 70 + 70 + 65); while Adri Arnaus was twelfth, with 276, and Adrian Otaegui finished thirty-fourth with 281. The Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti finished twenty-seventh with 280 (72 + 69 + 70 + 69).