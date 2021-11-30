Smells of success. Who better to play one of the most eccentric characters in cinema than one of the most eccentric actors? I had a good time that we did not hear news about the different Dracula projects that are coming, and look at there are several, but it has been confirmed that Nicolas Cage has signed to be the vampire in one of the reboots of the saga that the studio Universal is preparing.

According to information from Deadline, it will be nothing less than Nicolas Cage who will star Renfield, the monster movie like Dracula. The film is about the vampire’s henchman and will feature Chris McKay as director. The title character will be played by Nicholas Hoult and the story was devised by Robert Kirkman, creator of popular comics such as The walking dead and the latest hit from Amazon Invincible – 100%.

In case you have not read it, in Dracula, the novel by Bram Stoker, RM Renfield is a patient in a mental hospital who is believed to be suffering from hallucinations, but actually works for the fearsome vampire. There are still very few details about the adaptation, but the report indicates that it could take place in the present rather than being a period film, as one might suspect given the source material.

Cage (Wild at Heart – 65%, Goodbye Las Vegas – 90%, Mandy – 92%) comes from rave reviews for his latest film, the thriller Pig – 95%. In that movie, he plays a truffle hunter who goes on a long journey to find the person who stole his favorite piglet. Unfortunately, this film has not yet had a premiere in Latin America. His interpretation has been one of the elements that the reviews have highlighted of the film.

As to Dracula, Universal is known to have two other projects in development that are based on the iconic vampire. One of them in charge of the director Karyn kusama and another that will be a science fiction western in which Chloé Zhao is working. Interestingly, it was just yesterday that that latest filmmaker shared a photo of a vampire riding a horse, suggesting that she has already started working on that film.

These new versions of the monster come after the tremendous pre-pandemic success of The Invisible Man – 90%, starring Elisabeth Moss. After the failure of their attempt at an interconnected saga, the studio chose to take their time in new versions of their most famous creatures. Everything seems to indicate that the next target is Dracula and The werewolf which will have its movie starring Ryan Gosling.

There is still no release date for Renfield. Until then, fans of Hoult will be able to see him return as Pedro El Terrible in the second season of The Great – 73%, which will arrive in mid-December on Starzplay. You can also get acquainted with director Mckay, who this year triumphed with Tomorrow’s War – 90%, Prime Video’s original blockbuster about an alien invasion.

