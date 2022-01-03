Dracula is a character that has had too many versions in the cinema. The myth of the vampire remains one of the most popular among the public and its most representative character is still highly exploited in all aspects. The great challenge is managing to approach the subject from an interesting angle, although the plan does not always turn out well. Now we will have the opportunity to see a new film inspired by the famous work where Nicolas Cage himself will be in charge of bringing Dracula to life. To make things interesting, the story will not have him as the protagonist but Renfield, who has previously been played by Tom Waits, Samuel Barnett and Dwight Frye, among many others.

In 2019 it was announced that Universal would attempt to revive Dracula through an original film based on the deranged and loyal character awaiting the arrival of the vampire. The idea came from Robert Kirkman, best known for developing The Walking Dead – 92%, and will seek to approach the exploited story from a lighter angle with a comedy similar to that of Interview with Vampires – 100%, directed by Taika Waititi. After much waiting, the project is finally taking shape. In August 2021 it was announced that Nicholas Hoult will play Renfield and, to the excitement of many, that Cage will be Dracula. Shortly after, the casting of Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz was also confirmed.

Renfield It will be set in the current era and will emphasize how the protagonist realizes that he has a co-dependent and dangerous relationship with the famous vampire. The name of Cage in the production is what has already aroused the interest of the public, as his forms seem to fit very well with this vision. In addition, on more than one occasion, the actor has stated that it was Christopher Lee’s performance as Dracula – 93% that led him to start the profession and accept roles in horror titles. Although it is evident that it will take a lot from this version and from Bela Lugosi’s famous performance in Dracula – 91%, Nicolas Cage recently revealed that his work will be primarily inspired by Evil – 67%, the latest James Wan film.

Evil one it was released to mixed reviews. Much of the public and the specialized critics appreciated the story and the campy elements to develop it, but others saw it as a very poor attempt to update the Giallo cinema. The film hit theaters in the middle of the pandemic and had an exclusive premiere on HBO Max, both points seriously affected its box office, which although it did not end badly, was not close to the usual numbers that horror films receive. The most positive thing about this title is that it generated many fans, among which is Nicolas Cage.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor talked about how he will approach Dracula for the movie Renfield and how you will be able to make a difference with other interpreters:

I watched the Bela Lugosi performance, and then I watched the Frank Langella performance. I looked at Gary’s [Oldman], which I think is sumptuous. Each painting is a work of art.

But he also admitted that as a horror fan, he has a couple of influences that have nothing to do with vampires:

I want it to highlight in a unique way how we have seen it interpreted. So I’m thinking of really focusing on the movement of the character. You know, I saw Evil and I thought about what she [Annabelle Wallis] did with those movements, and even Ringu with Sadako. I want to see what we can explore with this movement and this voice.

Evil one It has a rather curious twist, which isn’t really that surprising if you pay attention to the first few minutes. The protagonist, played by Annabelle Wallis, has a teratoma, a malignant tumor that has a life and a conscience of its own, but must resort to her body to commit her murders. During the film it seems that the woman sees through the eyes of the murderer, a recurring theme in the Giallo cinema, but it is revealed that this happens because he is actually his guest. These movements that Cage talks about are exactly what was talked about the most about the film and they were achieved thanks to practical effects.

Nicolas Cage He is one of those interpreters who divides the public. With certain tapes he reminds us that he has no difficulty in acting in a more conventional way, while with others he assures us that he loves to try out things out of the ordinary. His flamboyance, on and off the film sets, has marked him as one of the most unpredictable figures in Hollywood and he will surely accomplish something important with his version of Dracula, a role it has been his dream to play.

