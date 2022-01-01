Nicole Kidman is a world-renowned actress whose career began in the early 80’s. Later in the 90’s, she starred in some productions with her now ex-husband, Tom Cruise, among them are Un Horizonte Distant – 50% and Ojos Bien Closed – 74%. Kidman Y Cruise They were married for 11 years and even though they have already been divorced for a long time, the actress is not very fond of talking about anything related to her past with Tom. Recently, in the middle of promoting their new movie Being the Ricardos – 69%, Nicole stopped a journalist suddenly when her ex-husband was mentioned, and also made it clear that the comment had been sexist.

Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball in the biopic Being the ricardos, directed by Aaron Sorkin. The comment that annoyed the actress was given on December 26 in the middle of an interview with The Guardian, when the reporter Eva Wiseman pressured her to compare her past marriage to Tom cruise with the problematic union of Ball and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), main characters of Being the ricardos. The aforementioned exchange began with a comment from Kidman:

This movie says that you can thrive an extraordinary relationship and leave remnants of it that will exist forever. Yes, that is really beautiful. You can’t make people behave the way you want, and sometimes you will fall in love with someone who will not be the person you will spend the rest of your life with. And I think all of that is very easy to identify. You may have children with them. Maybe not, but they were very much in love.

Then, the interviewer, who apparently did not think twice, asked the actress to take a short pause to add a comment regarding the previous words of Kidman: “Let’s pause, is this, I ask with exquisite care, your way of referring to Tom cruise?, He said Wiseman. Immediately, Nicole denied the woman’s words, because her intention had not been that at all. The protagonist of The Others – 83% answered the following:

Oh my gosh no no Absolutely not. No. I mean, that was, honestly, so long ago that it’s not in the equation. So no. And I would also ask that they not pigeonhole me that way. It seems almost sexist to me, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point you say, ‘Give me my life back.’ A right of his own. ‘

The trajectory of Nicole Kidman It has been long and fruitful, her success is so great that she is considered one of the most influential celebrities of recent times. Her incredible talent and extraordinary beauty have led her to become one of the most important figures in the film industry throughout her years working. She has received numerous accolades, including an Oscar, a British Academy of Motion Picture Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globes. She was named by Time magazine as one of 100 people. most influential actresses in the world in 2004 and 2018, and has appeared several times in the annual rankings of the highest paid actresses in the world. In 2020, The New York Times ranked her among the best actors of the 21st century.

