01/11/2022 at 7:32 PM CET

The Nigerian team started its journey in the African Cup of football, which is played in Cameroon, with a coup of authority, after beating Egypt 1-0 on Tuesday in a match in which Kelechi Iheanacho He beat Mohamed Salah.

While the forward of the English Leicester did not miss a pass from Joe aribo to sign what would ultimately be the final 1-0 with a sensational shot, the Liverpool superstar crashed in the 70th minute with the Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka okoye in the best opportunity of the Egyptian team.

A faithful reflection of the gray party of the “pharaohs” who were surpassed at all times by a Nigeria perfectly led by a sensational Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester player, in the core.

In fact, the Nigerian team, in which the Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze acted as a starter, he was able to double his advantage three minutes into the second half in a header from Taiwo Awoniyi that crashed into the crossbar.

Later the opportunity would come to Mohamed salah, but the Liverpool forward was not correct in the definition condemning the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz to defeat.

A result that placed Nigeria in the first place of group D pending the match that will face Sudan and Guinea-Bissau tonight.