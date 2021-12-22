Updated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – 01:53

A person shows a QR code to enter a nightlife venue the same night that the indoor reopening takes effect at midnight, on October 8, 2021, in Barcelona, ​​Catalua (Spain). This Friday morning the indoor nightlife in Catalonia reopens with the use of the Covid certificate.

Hoteliers and nightlife businessmen fear a new wave of capacity restrictions or limitations, even closures, at the Extraordinary Conference of Presidents held today and in which measures will be addressed to address the increase in infections and the advance of microns. The nightlife employers do not rule out studying legal measures, as in fact the Catalan businessmen have done, before the closure of the premises in this community.

“The appeal before the courts has worked and we are not going to resign,” says Vicente Pizcueta, spokesman for the National Federation of Leisure and Entertainment Entrepreneurs (Espaa de Noche). These businessmen, who have been closed for much of the pandemic and have been the ones who they’ve gotten the brunt of the restrictions, they fear becoming the target again, just when they have only been open for a few months.

Pizcueta trusts, however, that today they will not take drastic measures, especially “two days before Christmas and with full refrigerators”, when they already have more than a million tickets sold for New Year’s Eve, according to their data.

The nightlife and restaurant sectors of Catalonia They already announced yesterday that they are studying taking legal action jointly before the restrictions announced this Monday by the Government to stop the increase in infections. Catalonia, for example, has already announced the closure of nightlife, the intention to limit capacity and even to resume the curfew.

Representatives of associations such as Gremi de Discoteques de Barcelona i province, Assac, Gremi de Restauraci de Barcelona and Pimec (the main companies in the sector) appeared at a press conference to announce that they plan to challenge all of the restrictions announced, although they cannot be presented. until Monday, December 27.

They hope that the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) “knock down some of the restrictions”, said the general secretary of the Gremi de Discoteques de Barcelona i province, Ramon Mas.

cancellations

The hoteliers have also shown their concern about the possibility of communities adopting new restrictions that “will generate a rebound effect“, lamented yesterday the president of Hostelera de Espaa, Jos Luis Yzuel, has shown his concern this Tuesday.” What surprises me is that there is talk of new restrictions, but that nobody tells how they are going to compensate “with aid that they have to arrive “at the same time” because it does “tremendous economic damage.”

“The ineffectiveness of the restrictions has been demonstrated since consumers are not going to give up staying,” said Jos Luis Yzuel during the presentation of the Hostelera Yearbook.

In fact, the sector hoped to close the year better, but the infections of these last weeks have ruined its forecasts. There are 75% cancellations in reservations for dinners and lunches and hotel establishments will close the year with a turnover between 25 and 30% less than in 2019, the last comparable year prior to the covid pandemic. The sector aims to achieve full recovery in 2023.

Hoteliers also already fear the “negative effects with the surge caused by micron, which is making countries take decisions to close borders again, which goes against mobility and is directly proportional to the lower arrival of tourists “, points out Javier Marichal, president of Cehat, the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Accommodation tourist.

According to the regret, “it is again a great stick for the tourism sector and hoteliers,” which had begun to see signs of recovery, especially since vaccination rates increased this summer. “The covid does not understand borders without measures. We demand that the government establish clear protocols so that mobility can be given subject to clear and fixed conditions, and not always be dependent on what one or the other does”

