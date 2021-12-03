It took almost two years to complete, but Guillermo del Toro’s new project, ‘Nightmare Alley’, was finally presented to the public for the first time at its world premiere in New York, which was attended not only by the Mexican filmmaker, but by some of the leading actors, including Bradley Cooper.

The event, held in the Alice Tully auditorium of the iconic Lincoln Center, was the first opportunity to see the long-awaited film before it hits theaters on December 17, but only a lucky few were able to attend, including the famous model and Cooper’s ex-partner, Irina Shayk.

Del Toro, dressed in a classic tuxedo, barely had a chance to speak to the press, suffering from knee pain, and walked briefly on the black, not red, carpet.

Black, perhaps, as a nod to the feature film genre, a psychological thriller inspired by the “film noir” so popular in Hollywood between the 1920s and 1950s, and to which the director wanted to pay tribute with an extremely careful classic aesthetic.

“We need more films of this genre,” said actor David Strathairn, known for his work in ‘Nomadland’ (2020) or Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’ (2012).

“More films that provide an extraordinary visual experience, that transport you to another side, but that at the same time cling to the humanity of people,” said Starthairn, who admitted that working with Del Toro on the film was “a pleasure , to put it mildly. “

The feature film, like many others, was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and its filming had to be suspended for six months, something that Del Toro has told specialized media, allowed him to delve further into the concept of the film.

‘Nightmare Alley’, an adaptation of a novel of the same name written in 1946 by William Lindsay Greshan, is somewhat different from the tapes that the Mexican filmmaker is accustomed to, without the fantastic beasts or the magical elements that star in some of his most celebrated creations, such as ‘The shape of water’ (2017) or ‘Pan’s labyrinth’ (2006).

But he does delve into the world of clairvoyance in his plot, in which the central character, Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an ambitious showman who strikes up a friendship with a clairvoyant -Cate Blanchett-, discovers his talent for deceiving, which leads him to travel to New York with the aim of emptying the pockets of the wealthiest in the city.

In addition to Cooper and Blanchett, Del Toro has featured an illustrious cast of actors in the film, including Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson and Holt McCallany.

Despite being the world premiere, neither the veteran Blanchett and Collette nor the young Mara, whose name already sounds like one of the main candidates to win the Oscar for best actress in March 2022, and neither did Dafoe.