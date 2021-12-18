Decisions decisions. Hollywood history is replete with anecdotes about actors turning down roles that would later lead to legendary films and many others that led to infamous projects. The most recent, which is being commented on by industry journalists, is about what Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio would have taken for leaving The Alley of Lost Souls – 70% to appear in Do not look up – 65%.

According to the Deadline reporter, Justin kroll, Not only Leonardo DiCaprio was Guillermo del Toro’s first choice for Nightmare alleyInstead, Jennifer Lawrence was going to be the character that ended up being Cate Blanchett. This same reporter believes, it means that having accepted the Mexican’s film the beaten Don’t look up It might not have happened without those two stars as protagonists.

Do you want to hear a truly fun alternative? Not only was Leo going to have the role of Cooper, but Jlaw originally had the role of Blanchett, which means that if they had done it, Don’t Look Up it would have looked very different or not even happened.

I just found out that Leonardo DiCaprio was originally going to be the lead in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. That would have made it a better movie, plus it wouldn’t have appeared in Don’t Look Up.

In case you don’t remember, it was in 2019 that it was announced that DiCaprio was in talks to appear in the Jalisco film. It was later revealed that Bradley Cooper had taken the role. At the end of the day, even this second actor talked about how much he enjoyed the experience and developed a great friendship with Del Toro. The film has received a great response from critics.

On the other hand, Don’t Look Above – 65%, a satire on a couple of astronomers who are ignored and ridiculed for discovering that an asteroid is about to destroy the planet, has been mostly beaten by the easy jokes and the crude characterization that it makes. America’s divided political climate. Although, in favor of McKay, sometimes the reality of that country seems to exceed fiction. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm – 88% demonstrated this at the end of last year.

The film is yet to be released on Netflix, a platform for which it is an exclusive title. And while it has a stellar cast, and the company is doing everything it can to get it into awards season, it could fall short on nominations and eventually walk away empty-handed just like its director’s previous film The Vice President did: Beyond Power – 69%. We will have to see what the public says.

Don’t look up It will arrive on Netflix on December 25, you know: nothing better for the holidays than to see as a family a comedy that in a strict sense is an allegory about the imminent existential threat of climate change. On your side, Nightmare alley It opened in the United States this weekend, but it won’t do so in Mexico until January.

