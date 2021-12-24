Not even last year when the damn Covid vaccine did not yet exist and the season was just beginning there was as much uncertainty as this.

More than 100 players off the courts through the now famous health protocols (including Durant, Anteto, Bring young or Luka doncic) and a bunch of new faces with 10-day contracts from all possible leagues and venues.

That is the panorama with which we find ourselves right now in the NBA with only a few hours to play the most important games of the season, playoffs on the sidelines.

But there is no league in the world like this to get out of any quagmire, to seek solutions and that is why I very much doubt that the party is going to spoil.

At the moment the Nets they will already be able to count on Harden and most likely the Bucks with Anteto, the blow will be minimized by having the majority of the stars of all the teams present at Christmas Day NBA.

A day historically destined for the best teams, the fact of being present that day is already a prize in itself.

5-star Michelin menu

The starter is offered to us in the Madison Knicks Y Hawks, a repeat of their 1st round meeting of the eastern playoffs last season. Rematch of the Big Apple team, which has recovered the best for the cause Kemba walker before some Hawks injured without Bring young.

Gives me that Spikee lee you are going to enjoy this game a lot

New York wins [1.45]

Then it will be the turn of a great first course, the champions Bucks that are catching up to cruising speed and that they will surely be able to count on Giannis. Although his rival will be some Celtics always warriors and with Tatum Y J.Brown at its best, watch out.

Boston wins [2.25]

Suns Y Warriors They offer us the sirloin, the game of the games, the two fittest and most fun teams in the entire NBA. May Suns be favorites, but who can bet against “Don Stephen”?

Warriors win [2.75]

The spiciest dish can be offered to us Lakers Y Nets. It is difficult to leave more doubts in the game than the Angelenos, who will also have out (due to injury) A. Davis. The Nets, surely without Durant, but with Harden and really wanting to do blood in the Crypto.com Arena.

Nets win [1.88]

For dessert I think we will have a lot of cake and little cream. The Jazz They begin to remember the one from last season, have fun overwhelming their rivals and arrive without casualties to this game. While the Mavs they will not be able to count on Doncic neither Hardaway and most likely not with Porzingis. Very uneven duel in which it is difficult not to think that the victory remains in Salt Lake City.

Utah wins [1.88]