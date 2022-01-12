01/12/2022 at 00:31 CET

Nikao is the star signing of a Sao Paulo that needs to improve by leaps and bounds after the disappointing end of last season. The even midfielder of Ath. Paranaense, 29, arrives with the letter of freedom under his arm and has signed until December 2024. His incorporation has cost less than 2 million euros between transfer premium and commissions.

Nikao’s future pointed towards Internacional, from Porto Alegre. I had everything done and only needed to stamp the signatureBut, on Friday, the gauchos showed doubts about their incorporation and took a step back. There Sao Paulo appeared, who did not miss the opportunity to hire a footballer, who has performed at a magnificent level at Furacao.

Without going any further, Nikao was the hero of the conquest of the last South American Cup, in November, scoring a goal in the final against Red Bull Bragantino that was worth the continental title.

For seven seasons at Ath Paranaense, Nikao played more than 300 games, scored 49 goals and, most importantly, He was a key player in the conquest of the two South American Cups (2018 and 2021) and the Copa do Brasil (2019).

With the former Furacao, Sao Paulo has already confirmed five hires, which come to be headlines and raise the level of the squad: the veteran side Rafinha, which comes from the Guild, next to the steering wheel Alisson; midfielder Patrick (International) and the goalkeeper Jandrei (Santos), who has to dispute the position of Tiago Volpi.

Rogerio Ceni, who threatened to leave the Sao Paulo bench during the holidays, wants a dribbling forward to close the squad. The loan of Douglas Costa was unsuccessfully attempted, who played the last season in the Guild. And, in parallel, negotiations are being carried out, also without positive results, with the Venezuelan Yerferson Soteldo, formerly of Santos, now in MLS with Toronto FC.