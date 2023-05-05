Nike Air Ship Every Game, the shoes that were inspired by a Michael Jordan superstition

The legend of Michael Jordan began not with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, but with the North Carolina Tar Heels. His Majesty left his mark on college basketball in the United States, leading his team to win the 1982 championship. And from here he also had a superstition: his good luck shorts.

He called them “Every Game shorts”, or shorts of every day: they were shorts that he wore under his uniform, and he considered that they were an important part of his success. The issue is that he did not only wear them during the university stage, but also in the professional stage.

Michael Jordan Beneath his uniform you can see his good luck blue shorts.

Every day. All.

Thus, you can see photos and videos of Michael Jordan with the light blue shorts under his red or white uniform in the Bulls. In the movie Space Jam (1996) this is also highlighted, when he sends Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to look for them in their home.

Michael Jordan Beneath his uniform you can see his good luck blue shorts.

A shoe model pays homage to these shorts: it’s the Nike Air Ship Every Game, available starting this month.

This is the Nike Air Ship Every Game shoes, following the superstition of Michael Jordan

Nike Air Ship Every Game Shoes

The color combination does not follow that of the superstition shorts, but is white and red. The clue is in the Every Game text, written in italics on the back of the shoe’s collar, just like it’s found on Michael Jordan’s shorts.

The official name of each color is Summit White / Dune Red Team Red.

Nike Air Ship Every Game Shoes

Describes Sneaker News its construction: “Cracked leathers dress up the heel tab just as well as the Swoosh, while the base opts for a slightly furry suede.”

The Nike Air Ship Every Game will be available on the Nike portal and in selected retail stores starting next Wednesday, May 10, for a cost of $150.