Key facts:

Nike bought RTFKT, an NFT, blockchain, game engines, and augmented reality company.

The acquisition is intended to expand Nike’s digital footprint.

A non-fungible token (NFT) company became Nike’s new business unit. This was announced by the company on December 13 when it announced the acquisition of RTFKT.

RTFKT is a company founded in January 2020 that create virtual products and experiences using NFT, blockchain, augmented reality and game engines. Its creators and directors are Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev, who will now become part of Nike.

Almost two years after the creation of the company, Benoit Pagotto said that this decision is “proof that, with passion, hard work and the best people, you can achieve anything.” The co-founder added: We are excited to grow our brand, which was fully formed in the metaverse; RTFKT is now part of Nike; a new chapter begins; I can’t wait for 2022 ″.

Nike acquired us to power the digital future. It feels like a dream. We started RTFKT inspired by Nike 2 years ago. Today we are merging forces to bring the metaverse to a new frontier. Steven Vasilev, co-founder of RTFKT.

Nike wants to make a fingerprint with NFTs

John Donahoe, Nike President and CEO, stated: “This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and enables it to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sports, creativity, games and culture.” Through this new company business, they will be able to provide their own non-fungible tokens.

The goal of the action is to expand Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities, as well as grow the RTFKT community.. “This is a unique opportunity to develop the RTFKT brand and we are excited to benefit from Nike’s strength and expertise to build the communities we love,” said Benoit Pagotto.

Nike seeks to provide virtual NFT experiences that fuse culture and games. Source: news.nike.

In this way, one of the rumors that had arisen a month ago about the company becomes official, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Something that suggested that Nike would dive right into the NFT metaverse is that it patented all of its items as virtual collectibles weeks ago.